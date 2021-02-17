AHOSKIE — The Hertford County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Northeastern 72-55 Monday night at Hertford County High School.
Hertford County (8-0, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) can clinch the league championship with a win against visiting Currituck County on Tuesday.
Northeastern (7-3, 5-2 NCC) is scheduled to conclude its regular season Friday at Pasquotank County.
Manteo 63, Cape Hatteras 56: Manteo (1-11) secured its first win of the season against Cape Hatteras (2-5) in a non-conference game Monday at Cape Hatteras in Buxton.
Will Waughtel scored a team-high 20 points for Manteo, Jack Cook followed with 11 points, Kenyen Conti scored nine points, Amyas Kenyon posted eight points, Ivey Midgett had six points.
Fekadu Close had four points, Mekhi Bias posted three points, while Pearce Gregory had two points in the win.
Osmar Padilla paced the Hurricanes with 21 points, two rebounds, three assists, seven steals and a blocked shot, Ayden Paddock added 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Victor Caldera and Charlie Conner had nine points each, Kaleb Spake scored seven points.
Conner added 10 rebounds and six blocked shots, Caldera had eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot, Spake had 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot, while Taj Midgett had two rebounds and a steal for Cape Hatteras.