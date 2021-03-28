BARCO — A long, explosive touchdown run by team captain Traveon Powell gave Currituck the lead midway through the first quarter, but Hertford County struck back with big plays of their own to claim the victory by the final score of 29-7.
The game, played in windy conditions that affected play, lifted the Bears record to 3-1, 2-1 in Northeastern Coastal Conference play. While the loss dropped the Knights to 1-2, and 0-2 in the NCC.
Currituck started strong in the contest played Friday evening on their home field. After receiving the opening kickoff, a 40 yard pass completion from quarterback Makegan Piorkowski to Ernest "Tre" Harris, gave the Knights a first down on the Hertford 20 yard line. However, two penalties, and two incompletions set them back. A fumbled snap on the attempted field goal resulted in no points on the opening drive.
The Bears could not move the ball, and punted back to the Knights, who took possession on their 34 yard line. On the next play from scrimmage, Powell took the handoff up the middle, split the defenders, and outraced the secondary for a 66 yard score. Noah Simpson converted the kick, and Currituck led 7-0 at the 6:48 mark of the first quarter.
It took Hertford very little time to respond. On the second play of the ensuing drive, lefthanded quarterback Tye Saxby lofted a perfect pass to receiver Devin Edwards, who had run down the center seam. He made the over the shoulder catch and raced the distance for the touchdown. The conversion pass was good, and the Bears had the lead 8-7.
A fumble by Currituck on the first play after receiving the kickoff set up Hertford on the Knights 25 yard line. A Saxby pass was nearly intercepted in the end zone, but three running plays culminated in the second score for the Bears, who added the 2-point conversion on a keeper by Saxby. Hertford now had the lead 16-7 with 4:42 remaining.
The Currituck offense had a tough time gaining any yardage the rest of the first half. Running backs Powell, and Carmillo Burton were often met by a tackler before they could even get to the line of scrimmage. However, the Knight defense was also playing well. Linebacker Jay Ferebee made a tackle for a loss on a jet sweep, and Nicholas Simpson and James Sarfield combined on a big sack for a loss that stopped another Hertford drive.
Another positive for the Knights was the punting of Cole Price. Kicking both with, and against the wind, the senior had several 40+ yard boots to improve field position.
Hertford added another score just before the end of the half. Saxby connected again over the middle, this time to wide receiver Bryant Williams for a 26 yard touchdown. The kick failed, but Currituck trailed 22-7 at the break.
The third quarter saw the Currituck offense continue to struggle. The finally got a first down late in the frame on a 12 yard run by Powell, but they could not get a drive going.
Fortunately, the Knight defense continued to excel. Sarsfield had two more sacks in the second half, and senior defensive tackle Bryon Green recovered a fumble to stop the Bears.
The best chance for the Knights came midway through the last quarter when they took possession near midfield. A crossbuck run by Eric Newman gained five yards, and two plays later Powell gained 15 yards, breaking several tackles on a burst up the middle. His next carry of five yards brought an additional 15 yards on a personal foul penalty against the Bears.
After an incomplete pass, Powell bounced a run outside for five yards down to Hertford 11 yard line. A fumble took the Knights back to the 21, and a fourth down pass was complete, but only for short yardage, and the ball turned over on downs. Keeping the ball on the ground, the Bears were able to run out most of the remaining clock.