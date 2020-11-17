MERRY HILL — Despite being the home team on their opponent’s field, the 2020 Pungo Christian Academy Raiders may have proved they can play on any old muddy track as they sloshed their way to a 50-20 win over the co-op team of Lawrence Academy and Albemarle School here Saturday night.
The game was the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association Division-II semi-final.
The contest had been postponed one day due to wet grounds conditions in Merry Hill, and moved from Belhaven to Bertie County because Pungo’s field does not have lights.
PCA racked up almost 600 yards of offense (594) spearheaded by Fortino Beltran, who hauled in three passes for 160 yards while rushing for 52 more. The all-purpose player had six touchdowns, three receiving, two rushing, and another score on a pick-6 interception return. His MVP-like efforts led his team as he accounted for 222 total yards.
LAAS, which opened this pandemic-shortened season with a 48-8 loss to Pungo back in September, racked up 162 yards of offense; but they were victimized by six turnovers on a wet, sloppy field.
After stopping the Warriors on the opening drive of the game, Pungo went to work on the ground, capping a six-play drive with Beltran rambling for 39 yards and the night’s first score. He also accounted for the next Raider score on a 49-yard jaunt that put the “home” team ahead 14-0 for the first quarter.
A third of the way into the second quarter and a LAAS turnover set up Pungo’s third score of the night, driving 79 yards after an interception that made the score 22-0, Raiders, with the two-point conversion.
The Warriors started their second drive of the quarter at their own 33 yard line after a kickoff return by Waylon Clifton. A short pass play from Tayloe Powell to Logan Dunn was followed by a 21-yard mud-tossing rumble by Luke Foster into Raider territory at the 45. On the next play, Powell connected with Dunn a second time with a 45-yard strike on a go-route and LAAS had cracked through to make it 22-6 following a failed two-point conversion.
Pungo answered quickly with their fourth touchdown of the night and second scoring hook-up between quarterback Tristan Mann and receiver Beltran that made it 30-6 following a run for the two extra points.
On the ensuing kickoff, Clifton again set his mates up with good field position thanks to a return near midfield to the LAAS 42-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Mason Worrells was in at quarterback and fumbled the slippery ball. However, an alert Dunn snatched the loose ball up from the muck and drove straight up the middle to the end zone – 58 yards – and the Warriors’ second score. Powell passed to Owen Price for the two-point conversion and suddenly LAAS was within three scores of taking their first lead, trailing 30-14.
After consecutive drives by both teams stalled, LAAS suffered their third turnover of the night, this time deep in their own territory at the 12 yard line, setting up Pungo in the red-zone. It took just one play – the night’s third hook-up between Mann and Beltran – with just 18 seconds left in the half – to send the squads into the mid-break with the Raiders on top 36-14.
Pungo received the opening kickoff, but LAAS’ defense stopped the Raiders short of the red-zone when Powell knocked away a pass from Mann at the 29 yard line, killing a scoring attempt.
The third quarter turned into a defensive struggle, with neither team able to mount a scoring drive. Peyton Foster sacked Mann for a huge loss to end one of the Pungo drives, but the Warriors were never able to capitalize.
Then, with two-and-a half minutes remaining in the frame, another LAAS turnover in Raider territory proved costly as Beltran snatched an errant Warrior pass and raced 42 yards to the end-zone. It would be Pungo’s only score of the third period, making the score 42-14.
LAAS made the most of the final 2:32 of the quarter, scoring their third touchdown of the night as time expired in the period on a 27-yard gallop by Clifton, making the score 42-20, Pungo.
The Warriors had a couple of cracks at scoring in the fourth quarter, but two turnovers – interceptions neat midfield – kept them from pay-dirt.
Pungo got a final touchdown with under five minutes left in the game on Beltran’s second rushing score. The Dylan Simmons two-point conversion run made for the 30-point final margin of victory.
“I’m proud of our effort all season,” said LAAS coach Jerry Ford. “Tonight was just another example of these kids not giving in. Take away the turnovers and a couple of big plays and it was a different ball-game.”
“I have to admire guys playing as hard as they did all year with not much family or friends in the stands to cheer you on, just a couple of know-nothing coaches and a smattering of fans on the sidelines,” said Warriors assistant Brad Brown.
Pungo (4-1) will go on as the top-seed to the Division-II 8-Man championship game against second-seed Bethel Christian tentatively set for this Friday after BCA topped Community Christian 60-14 on Monday in another weather-delayed contest.
Lawrence-Albemarle (0-6) return 10 varsity lettermen, plus members of a junior varsity squad that went 3-3.