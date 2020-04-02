Three area high school baseball players were recognized by Rawlings Perfect Game USA on March 25.
Currituck County’s Cannon Pickell, Northeastern’s Colin Riddick and Perquimans County’s Tyler Futrell were named to Perfect Game USA Preseason Atlantic Region High School Senior all-region.
The Perfect Game USA Atlantic Region encompasses North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Pickell, a senior right hand pitcher, was selected to the region’s first team.
A University of North Carolina signee, Pickell played his travel baseball with Canes National.
Pickell was also named to the Perfect Game USA preseason season senior All-American third team.
Riddick, a senior right hand pitcher and infielder, along with Futrell, a senior catcher, were selected to the region’s honorable mention team.
Riddick, a Chowan University signee, played his travel ball with Carolina Cubs 2020 Blue.
Futrell, who is set to continue his baseball career at Wake Tech Community College, competed in travel baseball with Team MaxBat.
According to Perfect Game USA, the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-Region selections comprise players from nine regions around the country.
Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American honorees are the top 150 players from the All-Region pool. Each recipient is named on one of three, 50-man roster national teams.
“To receive the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American or All-Region Award is a tremendous achievement for these high school student-athletes,” said Jerry Ford, president of Cedar Rapids, IA-based Perfect Game. “We are proud to recognize their talent as they prepare for their careers playing collegiate or professional baseball.”