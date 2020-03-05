HERTFORD — For the second straight year Henderson Collegiate has stopped the John A. Holmes championship run.
Last year, the Pride nipped the Aces 71-69 in a third round game at Henderson, N.C.
This year, the public charter school again defeated Edenton in a fourth round game of the NCHSAA Class 1A State Playoffs by the final score of 72-62.
The game was played Tuesday night at the Perquimans County High School gymnasium to accommodate the large overflow crowd.
Henderson has been totally dominant in this year’s tournament, beating their previous three opponents by an average margin of 42 points.
But John A. Holmes was up to the task.
The game was tight throughout, with just a few points separating the two teams through the first three quarters, and it was only at the end, when Edenton had to take defensive risks, that Henderson attained the final double digit lead.
The first quarter featured an early momentum run by Henderson, who built a five point lead with four inside baskets from forward Akhiris Holden. The 6’4” junior, with the rainbow colored sneakers, would excel all night, and total a game high 26 points. Edenton game back with a successful inbounds play to Keimonte Raynor, who had six points early. Guard Jewell Coston connected on a 3-pointer, and Mitjonta Stanley had eight points in the first quarter. His own 3-pointer, and then a strong drive with the left hand tied the game at 19-19. The Pride would retake the lead just before the buzzer on a 3-pointer from Khris Franklin, his only points of the game.
The second quarter was a defensive battle. Raynor gave the Aces their first lead of the game when he scored, and was fouled on a rebound of a missed foul shot. He completed the three point play, and then after a Henderson field goal, Edenton forward Keenan Downing would tie up the game 26-26 with a foul shot. In the closing minute of the first half, Henderson again got late scores, and took a 35-30 lead into the break.
The third period saw Edenton fall behind by as much as nine points at 43-34, but Stanley started a comeback with two foul shots. The Aces, switching up defenses continued to cut the lead.
A Bobby Wilson bank shot made the score 45-42 Henderson, and then another Downing field goal got the Aces to within one point 45-44.
Then the Pride got another late quarter momentum push. Javonte Waverly hit back to back 3-pointers from the deep left corner, and the lead was back up to 53-46 at the end of the period.
The fourth quarter saw the Aces try to ramp up the defensive pressure, but they could not overcome the deficit. A drive in the lane for a pull up jumper by Stanley got Edenton within six points at 65-59 with 1:48 left in the game, but they could not get any closer. They were forced to foul late, but Henderson converted to take the victory and advance to the regional final.
Edenton coach Robert Woodley had nothing but praise for his team, his guys. “We competed and fought hard the entire game. We had to overplay on defense, and this led to some easy baskets for them at the end. Edenton and Chowan County should be very, very proud of these players. Who would have thought at the start of the season that this team would go 28-2 and to the fourth round of the state playoffs. The fan support was just outstanding, it was a fantastic season.”
Stanley led Edenton with 22 points, followed by Raynor with 19, and Downing with 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 77, John A. Holmes 42: The John A. Holmes girls basketball team also saw their post season run come to an end as they were defeated 77-42 by Bishop McGuinness of Kernersville, N.C. This was a fourth round game of the NCHSAA Class 1A State Playoffs, and was played at Perquimans County High School.
The Edenton girls had run through their first three opponents winning each game by at least 20 points, but they ran into an offensive buzz saw in the Villains. Bishop McGuinness was incredibly accurate from long range, making six [6] three point shots in the first half alone. It didn’t help that the Lady Aces were missing starter Dymon Rankins because of illness, and they lost standout Le’Asia Stanley for the entire second half when she was shaken up.
Edenton fell behind early as the Villains got 3-pointers from three different players in compiling a 21 point first quarter. They started the game with a 7-0 run, and led 21-6 with 36 seconds left. Stanley rallied her teammates with five straight points to close out the period, which included a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The second quarter saw Bishop build their lead as they began with a 9-0 run. They got scores from seven different players in the period led by Alaila Kreuter who had two 3-pointers in the period. Stanley was outstanding for the Aces, scoring nine points which included five straight in the middle of the period.
Kaci Drew had two baskets for Edenton, and guard Jamillan Johnson a foul shot as the Aces struggled to find offense to match the Villains. Johnson went to the floor hitting her head on a hard foul driving to the basket, but she would return to the game.
Again, in the third quarter, Bishop McGuinness started with a run, this time 14-0. Without Stanley, the Edenton offense consisted of long 3-point attempts to try and get back in the game. They got eight points from Johnson, but no other Aces cracked the scorebook in the period. The Villans led 63-33 at the end of the third quarter, an insurmountable advantage.
The last quarter saw both teams give their bench players some playoff experience. Johnson would continue to play hard and total a game high 20 points which included five 3-point shots. Stanley had 16 points in just one half, and Drew six points. The Lady Aces finished with a record of 23-7 for the season.