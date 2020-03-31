The Albemarle Athletic Conference released the all-conference teams for the 2019-20 high school basketball season.
In boys’ basketball, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, the co-regular season champion with Washington County and the conference tournament champion, had several athletes earn all-conference status.
Holmes’ Mitjonta Stanley was named conference player of the year, while Holmes head coach Robert Woodley was named conference coach of the year.
Other Aces joining Stanley on the all-conference team were senior forwards Keenan Downing and Keimonte Raynor along with junior guard Jewell Coston.
Camden County senior guards Tim Aydlett and Bradley Harrell were both named to the all-conference team.
Perquimans County sophomore guard Amarion Hunter was selected to the all-conference team.
Washington County’s Cedez Norman (senior guard), De’Andre Downing (senior forward), Omar Harris, Jr. (sophomore guard) and Quymel Chesson (senior guard) earned AAC all-conference status.
Gates’ junior Izaiah Walton was selected to the all-conference team.
In girls’ basketball, John A. Holmes shared the regular-season championship with Perquimans, but won the conference tournament championship.
Holmes’ Le’Asia Stanley was named the league’s player of the year, while Holmes head coach Brian Chappell, Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke and Manteo head coach Brad Creef were named co-conference coach of the year.
Perquimans tied Edenton with an identical 8-2 record in league games, while Manteo finished fourth in the conference behind third place Washington County.
Joining Le’Asia Stanley on the all-conference team was Holmes teammate Jamillian Johnson.
Perquimans sophomore forward Jada Modlin, junior guard Asha Elliott and senior guard McKayle Knapp were named all-conference performers.
Camden senior guard Shae Ferebee was selected to the all-conference team.
Gates County junior forward and guard Cailyn Nowell, junior guard Jaliyah Riddick and senior forward and guard Ariana Matthews were named to the all-conference team.
Manteo was represented on the all-conference team by freshman Erika Bailey and senior Genesis Gregory.
Washington County’s Maureshia Blount, a senior forward and center, and Janija Perry, a junior guard, were selected to the all-conference team.