The New Life Academy boys’ basketball team defeated Suffolk Christian Academy (Va.) 51-25 Monday in Elizabeth City.
The Bobcats (2-0) are scheduled to play their next game Jan. 7 against Greenville’s Trinity Christian.
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 10:45 am
