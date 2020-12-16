Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.