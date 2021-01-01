Victory Christian School is hosting its annual Eagles Classic boys' and girls' high school basketball tournaments Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2.
Suffolk Christian (Va.), Tabernacle Baptist (Va.), Heritage and Mt. Calvary are expected to compete in the girls' tournament.
Summit, Heritage, Suffolk Christian (Va.), Tabernacle Baptist (Va.) and TEACH (Va.) are expected to compete in the boys' tournament.
The tournaments begins 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Seven games are expected to be played Friday.
The Victory Christian girls face Heritage Friday at 1:30 p.m., while the Victory Christian boys begin tournament play Friday at 3 p.m. against Suffolk Christian.
Five games are expected to be played Saturday.
Action begins Saturday at 9 a.m. with the boys' tournament fifth-place game.
The girls' tournament third-place game is at 10:30 a.m., the boys' tournament third-place game is noon, the girls' tournament championship game is set for 1:30 p.m. and the boys' tournament championship game is slated for 3 p.m.