SUFFOLK, Va. — The Victory Christian boys’ basketball team defeated Suffolk Christian (Va.) 58-25 Friday at Suffolk Christian.
Victory Christian was paced in the conference game by Gavin Swimme’s 25 points, while Chris Lester followed with 12 points.
Kaden Harris scored 10 points, Joshua Cartwright posted six points, Ethan Meads scored three points and Landon Phillips scored two points in the win.
Swimme added four assists, four blocked shots, four rebounds and four steals, Harris posted five assists, three blocked shots, seven rebounds and two steals, Lester had 15 rebounds and three steals, Cartwright had an assist, a blocked shot, 15 rebounds and a steal.
Meads added an assist, four rebounds and two steals, Phillip Keeter had a rebound, Phillips had a rebound with a steal, Grant Larabee and Nick Santiago each had one rebound in the win.
Jake Basnight led Suffolk Christian with eight points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 47, Suffolk Christian (Va.) 24: Victory Christian earned the win on the road Friday.
Jessica Van Essendelft paced Victory Christian with 13 points, while Courtney Swimme followed with 10 points.
Taylor Moore scored nine points, Morgan Siedenburg scored seven points, while Marlee Johnson, Allison Bateman, Olivia Cansler and Larissa Beaumont scored two points each in the win.
Van Essendelft added two assists, seven rebounds and two steals, Swimme had two assists, a blocked shot, three rebounds and three steals, Moore had six rebounds, Johnson posted seven rebounds and a steal, Cansler had a rebound with a steal, Siedenburg had an assist, three rebounds and three steals, Beaumont had a rebound and Bateman had two rebounds.
Shelby Sweeney had an assist and five rebounds, while Addison Pharr posted five rebounds and a steal in the win.
Laura Cornette led Suffolk Christian with 15 points.