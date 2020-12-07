VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Victory Christian girls’ basketball team defeated Tabernacle Baptist Academy (Va.) 54-24 Friday at Tabernacle Baptist.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 34 points, Courtney Swimme followed with nine points, Olivia Cansler scored five points, Brea Brewer added four points and Adison Pharr scored two points in the win.
Kayla Norton led Tabernacle Baptist with seven points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Tabernacle Baptist Academy 45, Victory Christian 38: The Eagles lost to the Patriots at Tabernacle Baptist Friday.
Kaden Harris and Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 12 points each, while Chris Lester and Ethan Meads followed with seven points each.
Swimme added four assists, four blocked shots, nine rebounds and four steals, Harris had two assists, a blocked shot and 12 rebounds.
Lester had 11 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists, Meads had four rebounds and a steal, while Phillip Keeter had two rebounds and three steals.
Austin Bowman led Tabernacle Baptist with 17 points, while Trey Lober added 13 points.