CHARLOTTE — The Albemarle School cross country teams competed at the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state championship meets Thursday at McAlpine Creek Park.
In the boys’ race, Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock finished fourth overall with a time of 19 minutes, 49.3 seconds.
Sherlock, a junior, placed in the top five of a state meet for the second consecutive year.
Christ Covenant’s Taylor Anthony won the race with a time of 18:00, Greenfield’s Will Powell was second with a time of 19:08.3 and Woodlawn’s Jackson McGeough placed third with a time of 19:20.4.
Albemarle School’s Logan Dunn placed 40th and Ethan Mercer placed 43rd. Lee Christian School had three runners place in the top 10 as it won the team state championship with 18 points.
Christ Covenant was second with 21 points, Greenfield placed third with 24 points, Woodlawn was fourth with 33 points and Sanford’s Grace Christian placed fifth with 45 points.
Halifax Academy finished sixth with 70 points, Albemarle School placed seventh with 78 points, Cape Fear Christian Academy was eighth with 91 points, Community Christian was ninth with 99 points and Ridgecroft School placed 10th with 103 points.
In the girls’ meet, Halifax Academy’s Morgan Hudomint won the race with a time of 22:09.6.
Albemarle School’s Brittney Bass finished 23rd, while teammates Haven Brockelman (38th), Lillian Whitesides (40th), Monique Guzman-Torres (42nd) and Maritza Alcantar-Reyes (43rd) placed.
Lee Christian School won the girls’ team competition with 11 points, Christ Covenant was second with 36 points, Sanford’s Grace Christian was third with 41 points, Halifax Academy placed fourth with 52 points and Ridgecroft School was fifth with 52 points.
Halifax Academy held the tiebreaker advantage over Ridgecroft to secure fourth place in the team results.
Cape Fear Christian Academy was sixth with 57 points, Community Christian was seventh 63 points, United Faith Christian Academy placed eighth with 68 points and Albemarle School finished ninth with 86 points.