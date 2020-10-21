Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock left no doubt about who was the best male cross country runner in the Tarheel Independent Conference in 2020.
The junior established an early lead at the start of the boys’ race and won the league’s championship race at Albemarle School Monday evening.
Sherlock finished the race with a time of 21 minutes, 18 seconds.
Pungo Christian Academy’s Wilson Sawyer was second with a time of 22:37, while teammates Miller Lee (3rd) and Luke Rouse (4th) followed.
Ridgecroft School’s Avery Jernigan placed fifth overall in the boys’ race.
The win for Sherlock capped a conference season in which he finished in first place in all races he competed in.
Sherlock was named to the all-conference team and named the TIC’s male runner of the year.
Pungo Christian Academy won the team league championship race with nine points, Ridgecroft School was second with 26 points, Albemarle School placed third with 27 points and Terra Ceia Christian finished fourth with 31 points.
Pungo Christian was the conference regular season champion this fall.
Ridgecroft School’s Mackenzie Slaughter also completed her standout season as she won the girls’ conference championship race with a time of 26:53.
Slaughter also won every league race she competed in this fall.
Teammates Hannah Slaughter and Klaire Cherry finished in second and third place respectively.
Albemarle School’s Brittney Bass placed fourth and Northeast Academy’s Sarah Sumner finished in fifth place.
Ridgecroft School won the girls’ team competition with six points, Terra Ceia Christian School was second with 20 points, while Albemarle School placed third with 27 points.
Mackenzie Slaughter was selected the conference female runner of the year and was named to the all-conference team.
Ridgecroft School was also crowned the conference regular season champions.
Albemarle School’s Tim Dunn and Pungo Christian’s Chuck Williams were named co-conference coaches of the year.
Up next for Sherlock and the league’s other top runners is the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state championship race at McAlpine Greenway Park in Charlotte on Oct. 29.
Sherlock finished second overall in the NCISAA Class 1A meet last season.