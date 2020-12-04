KILL DEVIL HILLS — First Flight High School hosted a cross country meet with Currituck County Wednesday.
The meet was a 5,000-meter run.
In the boys’ run, First Flight had runners finish in the top four of the race.
Tyler Silvia won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds.
Teammates Colin Byard, Devon Coughlin and Jude Sproul finished second through fourth respectively for the Nighthawks.
Currituck’s Bryson Green placed fifth, while teammate Dalton Gay finished seventh.
First Flight had eight runners place in the top 10 as they won the team competition with 16 points.
Currituck scored 45 points.
In the girls’ race, First Flight’s Maddy Wagner won the race with a time of 20:40. Teammates Tatum Dermatas and Lily Snow finished second and third, respectively.
Currituck’s Hailee Reinke placed fourth and Jasmine Gorney was fifth.
All of First Flight’s runners placed in the top three of the race, but did not have enough athletes to score team points.
Currituck had nine runners compete in the race and scored 15 points.
Meet in Edenton: John A. Holmes hosted a 5,000-meter meet with fellow Albemarle Athletic Conference members Manteo, Perquimans County and Camden County Wednesday at DF Walker and White Oak schools.
In the girls’ race, Manteo’s Tiffany Fenz won the race with a time of 20:26.
Camden’s Keeley Williams placed second with a time of 20:30.
Holmes’ Amanda Turner placed sixth, while Samantha Layton finished in seventh.
In the boys’ race, Perquimans’ Jayden White won the race with a time of 17:17.
Manteo’s Aldo Herrera finished second, while Camden’s Nate Smith placed third.