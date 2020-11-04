MERRY HILL — Lawrence Academy-Albemarle School may have come up short in their conference finale, 36-26, to Bethel Christian Academy here Friday night, but the young co-op team learned after the game they will have a post-season.
LAAS will face Pungo Christian in a first-round NCISAA playoff match-up at a site to be determined when the post-season begins on Nov. 13.
Friday night’s loss may have been disappointing, coming down to a late score by the visiting Trojans to seal the win, but the Green-and-Gold vindicated themselves very well with their highest offensive output of this pandemic-shortened season.
Winning the coin-toss, the Warriors drove into Bethel territory on their first possession before being stopped on downs at the Trojan 35-yard line and forced to punt that ball away.
LAAS’ defense rose up to stifle a Bethel drive on the Trojans’ first touch of the ball. The visitors managed just 15 yards thanks to Owen Price and Peyton Foster up front clogging the middle. With a Warrior stop on fourth-and-19, LAAS took over on the Bethel 35 yard line.
After runs by Tayloe Powell and Waylon Clifton got LAAS into the red-zone at the Bethel 19-yard line. Coach Jerry Ford called for the wildcat, and Foster found Mason Worrells on a go-route and Worrells outraced the Trojan defense to paydirt. Powell ran in the point-after for an 8-0 LAAS lead.
But it didn’t take the Trojans long to strike back. Easton Truitt on a short pass to Jalen Simms on the first play from scrimmage resulted in a 65-yard scamper for a score, but the point-after failed and the Warriors remained in front 8-6.
Bethel went for an onside kick which the Warriors recovered on the Trojan 37 yard line. Following an incomplete pass, Clifton raced around the right side to the end-zone. A try for two more points failed, leaving LAAS in front 14-6 with under a minute and a half remaining in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Lawrence started at midfield and a couple of penalties put them in the red-zone, and the drive’s third penalty had them knocking on the door at the five-yard line. But on the next play, Bethel came up with an interception, leaving LAAS short of their third score.
The Warriors next drive took them to mid-field, but an interception killed their progress. Bethel drove to the Lawrence-26, but were stopped on fourth down.
The next two drives for both teams were stopped by turnovers and the half ended with the Warriors still nursing that eight-point lead, 14-6.
Bethel needed just four plays to open the second half with a score. This time the PAT was successful and the game was knotted at 14-all.
Lawrence drove deep into Trojan territory on their possession, but the drive ended with a costly fumble. Bethel cashed in for their first lead of the game and with under over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Trojans took their first lead 22-14.
After stopping LAAS on their own 43-yard line, Bethel needed just two big plays to get their fourth score and double-up the Warriors, 28-14 as the fourth quarter began.
But on the ensuing kickoff, senior Logan Dunn found a crease in the coverage, cut back to the inside, shook off a couple of Trojan tacklers and rumbled 65 yards for the Lawrence score.
“It felt good,” Dunn said after the game. “I had some good blocking to make me a clear path and I was able to take it to the house.”
LAAS then recovered the onside kick, and two plays later Powell hit Dunn on a sideline route good for a 44-yard score. However, the two-point conversion failed, leaving the Warriors trailing by a pair, 28-26.
On their next possession, the Trojans sealed the win in three plays as Gabe Curley scored for a second time for Bethel and upped the visitors’ lead to ten, 36-26.
Lawrence’ final chance to score ended with an interception, and Bethel ran out the clock for the Trojans’ first win of the season as LAAS absorbed their fourth straight loss. They’ll close the season Friday night at home with Pope John Paul II Catholic School (4-2).
“We did a pretty good job on defense,” said Powell, who passed for 78 yards and ran for 19 more. “All we need now is cut out the small errors and we can hold our own with everyone.”
“I’m not too nervous about PJP,” said Foster. “We just need to make an early showing there and play the rest of the game with heart.”
“We didn’t bring it the whole way tonight,” said Coach Ford. “This was a character-builder. When you get up, you can’t let up.”
Dunn finished with two scores — the kickoff return and the scoring pass from Powell, part of the Albemarle senior’s two catches for 53 yards. Clifton was leading rusher with 76 yards and a score.