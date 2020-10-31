Antonio Moore never thought he would achieve the level of success he has as the head coach of the Northeastern High School football program.
In the 15 years since taking over Northeastern’s football team, Moore has elevated the program to arguably one of the best programs in the state of North Carolina.
During his tenure, Northeastern has won three NCHSAA East Regional championships in 2010, 2018 and 2019, earned three state championship game appearances and five regional championship game appearances in Class 2A.
Since Moore took over the program in the mid-2000s, Northeastern has had 77 football players advance to play at the college level.
In recent weeks, former NHS football players Traveon Freshwater (East Carolina) and J.R. Walker (Virginia Tech) earned playing time in Division I games.
Moore noted in an Oct. 1 interview that kids from a small town with big-time aspirations can do anything.
Several of his former players have competed in the North Carolina East-West High School All-Star game along with the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas High School All-Star game.
The Shrine Bowl is between senior athletes from North Carolina and South Carolina.
Last year, Moore had the opportunity to coach in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game as an assistant coach along with being a head coach in the Youth Shrine Bowl All-Star game.
In 2015, Moore passed former Northeastern head football coach Eric McDaniels to become the program’s all-time leader in wins.
As of the end of the 2019 season, Moore has compiled a 176-41 record at Northeastern.
The Eagles have won 10 or more games in 12 of the past 14 seasons and won nine conference championships.
Moore recalled when he initially took over the program, the goal was for the team to win a first-round state playoff game.
Since then, the Eagles have surpassed that goal to the goal of winning a state championship.
For Moore, the success achieved at his alma mater means a lot.
The coach along with other high school programs are navigating one of the more unique times in high school sports.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to postpone the start of the football season to mid-February.
Normally, the NCHSAA football season begins in late August.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the football team has not had in-person workouts.
Instead, Moore noted he has been in contact with players via video conference technology platform Zoom.
Moore acknowledged the situation is different and people are afraid.
The coach added individuals had the right to be cautions, but also expressed the need to experience normalcy.
The coach said he will be glad when complete normalcy does return.
Moore noted that he is excited to eventually return to football activities and the start of the football season.
As for the season, the NCHSAA reduced the number of games from 11 to seven. The seven-game regular season begins Feb. 26.
The Eagles will open the season with a non-conference matchup against Class 3A program Havelock in Elizabeth City.
“The kids wanted that,” Moore said. “They wanted to play Havelock.”
Last season, Havelock defeated Northeastern 29-3 at NHS.
“What better way to start the year with Havelock again,” Moore said.
Northeastern’s second non-conference game will be in Edenton against longtime rival John A. Holmes.
Following the Eagles annual clash with the Aces, the Eagles begin Northeastern Coastal Conference play.