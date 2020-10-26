BELHAVEN — The Pungo Christian Academy volleyball team defeated Albemarle School 25-6, 25-18, 25-14 Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs at Pungo Christian Academy.
The loss ended Albemarle School’s (10-5) high school varsity season. The matchup pitted the No. 2 seed Pungo Christian Academy (13-0) and the No. 3 seed Albemarle School in the NCISAA Class 1A East Regional.
Friday’s match was the fourth meeting of the season between the two Tarheel Independent Conference teams.
The Raiders secured their fourth win of the season against the Colts and advanced to today’s state semifinal.
Pungo Christian will take on No. 1 seed from the West Regional Lee Christian School (14-1) in the state semifinal match.
If Pungo Christian wins, it will face the winner of Kerr-Vance Academy (No. 1 seed East; 11-1 record) vs. Cape Fear Christian Academy (No. 2 seed West; 6-5 record) state semifinal match in the state championship match Saturday, Oct. 31.
FOOTBALL
Wayne Christian/Goldsboro HomeSchool 56, Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School 0: The Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School co-op eight-player football team lost the home game at Lawrence Academy Friday night.
The Lawrence Academy and Albemarle School co-op team (0-3) is scheduled to conclude its 2020 eight-man football season Friday, Oct. 30, against Kinston’s Bethel Christian Academy (0-2) at Lawrence Academy.