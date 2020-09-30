LASKER — The Albemarle School volleyball team defeated Northeast Academy 15-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-10 Monday at Northeast Academy.
Ava Morris led Albemarle School in the Tarheel Independent Conference match with seven kills, Miranda Parker had four kills, Madison Mansfield and Maci Higgins had two kills each, while Sylvia Jennings, Monique Guzman Torres had a kill each.
Samantha Nixon led Albemarle School (4-1, 4-1 TIC) with 13 service points and three aces, Jennings posted 11 service points and two aces, Higgins had nine service points, Morris had seven service points and an ace, Mansfield had five service points and an ace, Torres and Parker each had three service points and an ace.
Torres had two blocks, Nixon and Parker posted two digs each, while Jennings had a dig.
Nixon and Morris had four assists each, Parker had two assists, while Jennings and Torres each had an assist.
Northeast Academy drops to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
Albemarle School takes on Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill today.
CROSS COUNTRY
Terra Ceia Christian School hosted a Tarheel Independent Conference meet at Terra Ceia Christian School in Pantego Monday.
Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock won the boys’ meet with a time of 21 minutes, 17 seconds.
Sherlock, a junior, secured his fourth meet win of the season.
Pungo Christian Academy’s Gabe Niederhauser finished second with a time of 22:20.
Albemarle School’s Joseph Dunn placed fifth, Kyle Robinson was 17th and Ethan Mercer placed 18th, Sawyer Spence was 22nd and JC Lane placed 26th for the Colts.
Pungo Christian Academy won the boys’ team race with six points, Terra Ceia was second with 23 points and Ridgecroft School placed third with 25 points.
In the girls’ meet, Ridgecroft School’s Makenzie Slaughter won the race with a time of 26:16.
Albemarle School’s Brittney Bass placed eighth, while teammates Haven Bockelman was 18th, Anna Sherlock was 19th and Maritza Reyes placed 20th.
Ridgecroft School won the girls’ meet with six points, Terra Ceia was second with 21 points, while Albemarle School placed third with 30 points.
TIC meet at Pungo Christian Academy: The Tarheel Independent Conference held a cross country meet at Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven Sept. 21.
Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock won the boys’ meet.
Pungo Christian’s Miller Lee finished second, and teammate Luke Rouse placed third.
Pungo Christian had five athletes who finished in the top 10.
Pungo Christian won the boys’ meet with 15 points, while Terra Ceia Christian School placed second with 45 points.
In the girls’ meet, Ridgecroft School’s Makenzie Slaughter won the race. Albemarle School’s Brittney Bass placed 11th, while teammate Monique Guzman Torres placed 15th.
Albemarle School’s Anna Sherlock (18th), Haven Bockelman (19th), Lillian Whitesides (20th) and Maritza Alcantar-Reyes (21st) placed for the Colts.
Ridgecroft School had seven athletes who finished in the top 10. Ridgecroft School won the girls’ race with 19 points. Terra Ceia Christian School was second with 46 points and Albemarle School finished third with 72 points.
SOCCER
Pungo Christian Academy 13, Albemarle School 1: The Colts lost the junior varsity boys’ soccer match to the Raiders at Albemarle School Thursday, Sept. 24.