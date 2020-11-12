The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association released its selections for the All-State cross country and volleyball teams.
Albemarle School had two high school student-athletes earn all-state honors in their respective sport.
Donovan Sherlock was named to the NCISAA Class 1A All-State boys’ cross country team, while Samantha Nixon was selected to the NCISAA Class 1A All-State volleyball team.
Sherlock, a junior, earned all-state honors for the third consecutive season.
He finished fourth at the NCISAA Class 1A state championship race Oct. 29 in Charlotte. In 2020, Sherlock was named the Tarheel Independent Conference Runner of the Year and was an all-conference runner.
Nixon, a senior, was named to the NCISAA All-State volleyball team for the first time.
In 2020, Nixon was named to the Tarheel Independent Conference all-conference and all-tournament teams.
She helped the Colts secure a 10-5 overall record to finish second in the conference during the regular season and the conference tournament.
Albemarle School advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCISAA Class 1A state playoffs this fall.
FOOTBALL
The NCISAA released the brackets for the 8-player football state playoffs.
The Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School co-op football team (0-5) will be the No. 4 seed in the Division II championship tournament and will host No. 1 seed Pungo Christian Academy (3-1) in a semifinal game Friday at Lawrence Academy.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The LAAS co-op team is in its first season of competition.
The winner of the game advances to the NCISAA 8-man Division II state championship game Nov. 20 to face the winner of the No. 3 Wilson’s Community Christian School (1-3) at No. 2 Kinston’s Bethel Christian Academy semifinal game.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 50, Suffolk Christian 22: Victory Christian (3-2) earned the win at home Tuesday night.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 19 points, Kaden Harris followed with 14 points, Joshua Cartwright scored eight points, Christopher Barclift scored four points, Ethan Meads and Phillip Keeter each scored two points, while Gavin Koon scored a point in the win.
Swimme added three assists, four rebounds and eight steals, Harris posted an assist, four blocked shots, 10 rebounds and four steals, Barclift had an assist, a rebound and four steals, Meads had an assist and two rebounds, Cartwright posted six rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist and Keeter posted two rebounds and a steal.
Brandon Ward led Suffolk Christian with seven points.
Carolina Classic: Victory Christian began its season with four games at the Carolina Classic Tournament at Durham’s Fellowship Baptist last week.
The Eagles lost their opening game to Rockwell Christian School 82-77 in overtime on Nov. 5.
Kaden Harris made a two-pointer and a free throw in the final few seconds that helped Victory Christian send the game to overtime.
In the second game of the day, Victory Christian secured a 57-40 win against City Baptist School of Hammond, Indiana.
The Eagles played two games on Nov. 6.
Victory Christian lost to Mountain View 51-50 in the early game, but defeated Greenville Christian Academy 51-32 in its final game at the event.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 37, Suffolk Christian 14: The Eagles (1-0) secured the season-opening win at home against the Knights Tuesday.
Courtney Swimme led Victory Christian with 16 points, Taylor Moore and Jessica Van Essendelft followed with six points each, Morgan Siedenburg scored four points, Marlee Johnson and Ashlynn Brown scored two points each and Brea Brown scored a point in the win.
Swimme added two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Moore posted three assists, four rebounds and a steal, Van Essendelft had four rebounds and an assist, Brown posted a rebound and a steal, Johnson had four rebounds and two steals, Siedenburg had two steals, Olivia Cansler had a rebound with a steal, Shelby Sweeney posted one rebound, Addison Pharr had a rebound with a steal, Allison Bateman had an assist and Larissa Beaumont had three steals.
Laura Cormette led Suffolk Christian with 10 points.