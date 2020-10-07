AHOSKIE — The Tarheel Independent Conference hosted a cross country meet at Ridgecroft School Monday.
Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock, a junior, won the boys’ meet with a time of 19 minutes, 33.19 seconds.
Pungo Christian Academy’s Luke Rouse was second with a time of 21:10.33, while teammate Wilson Sawyer was third with a time of 21:11.10.
Ridgecroft School’s Avery Jernigan was fourth and Pungo Christian’s Gabe Niederhauser was fifth.
Terra Ceia Christian School’s Cody Aligood finished sixth, Lawrence Academy’s Carter Hoggard placed seventh, while Northeast Academy’s Eli Thomas finished 10th.
Pungo Christian had five athletes finish in the top 10 in the race.
Ridgecroft School’s Mackenzie Slaughter won the girls’ race with a time of 24:26.03, Terra Ceia Christian School’s Rothie Glass was second and Ridgecroft’s Hannah Slaughter was third.
Albemarle School’s Brittney Bass placed eighth, while teammates Haven Brockelman placed 17th and Maritza Reyes finished 18th.
Northeast Academy’s Sarah Summer placed 10th in the race.
Ridgecroft School and Terra Ceia Christian School each had four athletes finish in the top 10 in the girls’ race.
VOLLEYBALL
Albemarle School def. Lawrence Academy 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 27-29, 15-12: Albemarle School (6-2, 6-2 Tarheel Independent Conference) defeated Lawrence Academy (0-7, 0-7 TIC) in the conference match at Albemarle School Monday.
Madison Mansfield led Albemarle School with 15 service points and an ace, Maci Higgins posted 15 service points and two aces, Samantha Nixon followed with 14 service points and and three aces, Sylvia Jennings had nine service points and two aces, Monique Guzman Torres and Ava Morris had five service points each and Morris added an ace.
Morris had a team-beast 11 kills, Torres followed with six kills, Nixon had three kills, Jennings and Miranda Parker had two kills each, while Mansfield and Higgins had a kill each.
Torres and Morris each had a block, Nixon posted two digs, Torres and Mansfield had seven assists each, Morris had five assists, Nixon had two assists and Parker had one assist.