The Camden County High School softball team defeated Northeastern 10-0 in five innings Thursday at Northeastern High School.
Camden’s Briana Bratton went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI, Kamryn Nash had a hit with a run scored and three RBI, Madison Pait had a hit with a run scored, Morgan Brewton went 2-for-2 with two RBI, Carleigh Simmons had a hit with a run scored and an RBI, Nicole Villardi had a hit, Skylar Hyatt had an RBI and Hannah Ferebee scored two runs in the win.
Brewton got the start pitching in the circle and went three innings, gave up two hits, a walk and posted three strikeouts for the victory, while Samantha Smith pitched two innings and gave up a hit.
Both teams return to game action Wednesday as Northeastern (0-2) hosts Manteo, while Camden (2-0) travels to Currituck.
BASEBALL
Camden 13, Northeastern 3: The Bruins (2-0) earned the win against the Eagles (0-2) in six innings Thursday at Northeastern High School.
Camden’s Wyatt Norfleet went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI, Kevin Noon went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, Caden Pipkin went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Jaden Clark and Devin Bell were each credited with an RBI, Cody Ives went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jason Upton added a hit with two runs scored in the win.
Clark pitched five innings, gave up two hits, three earned runs, five walks and registered eight strikeouts, while Upton pitched an inning, gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one Northeastern batter.
Northeastern’s Deandre Proctor went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Logan Overman went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while Simeon Hurdle went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Northeastern 5, Gates 0: Northeastern (1-1-0) earned its first win of the season at home Thursday against the Red Barons (0-1-0).
Currituck 1, TEACH (Va.) 1: The Knights (1-0-1) played to a tie Thursday at Currituck County High School.
Ridgecroft School 5, Albemarle School 0: Albemarle School (0-2-0, 0-2-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost the league match to Ridgecroft School (1-1-0, 1-0-0 TIC) Thursday at Albemarle School.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bear Grass Charter 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces lost the non-conference home match to the Bears Thursday.