Camden County High School senior softball player Hailey Bunting is a finalist for WRAL's HighSchoolOT.com Honors for softball.
Bunting, who is committed to continue her softball career at NCAA Division I program Charleston Southern, was named Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year during the 2019 season.
Before the 2020 NCHSAA high school softball season was canceled because of COVID-19, Bunting, a pitcher, had a 1-1 overall record with a 1.40 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
At the plate, Bunting had a .400 batting average with two RBI.
Votes are being taken online until until May 10 at https://wral5.secondstreetapp.com/2019-20-HighSchoolOT-Honors-Voting-Ballot/
BLAKE COMMITS
First Flight High School senior guard Dylan Blake announced on the social media platform Twitter on Tuesday that he is continuing his basketball career with the East Carolina University men's basketball program.
Blake was named the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year and an NCC all-conference first team selection during the 2019-20 boys' basketball season.
Blake averaged 28.7 points, eight rebounds, three assists, 3.2 steals and one block per game.
He made 108 3-point shots during the season.