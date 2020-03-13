BARCO — The Currituck County High School softball team defeated Camden County 2-0 Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
Currituck (2-0) starting pitcher Layla Cartwright pitched seven innings and was credited with 11 strikeouts in the win.
Camden was not credited with a hit in the non-conference contest.
Currituck’s Kylee Schojan hit a home run, while Elizabeth Hewitt had a hit with an RBI.
Camden (2-1) starting pitcher Hailey Bunting pitched six innings, gave up four hits, two earned runs, a walk and registered eight strikeouts.
Northeastern 3, Manteo 2: The Eagles (1-2) earned their first win of the season against the Redskins (1-2) in a non-conference game Wednesday at Northeastern High School.
Manteo’s Jordan Allen had a hit with an RBI.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Perquimans 3, Pasquotank 2: The Pirates (1-2-1) earned the non-conference win against the Panthers (1-2-1) Wednesday at Perquimans.
Pasquotank’s Karima Quintero scored two goals, with Madeline Stephens and Chloe Blandford each had an assist.
Camden 5, John A. Holmes 0: The Bruins (2-0-1, 1-0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (0-2-1, 0-1-0 AAC) Wednesday at Camden Community Park.
BOYS’ GOLF
Hertford County 409, Currituck 426: Currituck lost the match to Hertford County at Beechwood Country Club Wednesday.
Hertford County’s Grayson Waterfield had the lowest round with a 35. Currituck’s Nathan Lapham was second with a 44, Hertford County’s Landon King was third with a 51, Currituck’s Gabe Daneker was fourth with a 52, Hertford County’s Jackson Ambrose was fifth with a 54 and Currituck’s Jerron Winter took sixth place with a 61.
Currituck also lost to Manteo 207-238 Tuesday in a meet at Nags Head.
BASEBALL
Perquimans 4, Pasquotank 0: The Pirates (4-0) earned the non-conference win against the Panthers (0-3) at Pasquotank Wednesday.
Perquimans’ Tyler Futrell had a double with an RBI, Dylan Cox went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Jacob Meads and Braden Jordan were each credited with an RBI.
Jordan got the start on the mound and pitched six innings, gave up a hit, no earned runs, no walks and posted nine strikeouts.
Tanner Thach pitched a scoreless inning and registered two strikeouts.
Currituck 12, Camden 2: The Knights (2-1) earned the non-conference win against the Bruins (3-1) Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
Currituck’s Cannon Pickell went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, a run scored and three RBI, Shawn Pierce was credited with two runs scored and three RBI, Jackson Gay went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Spencer Simpson went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Ethan Thomas was credited with a run scored and an RBI.
Currituck’s Conner Hamilton pitched three innings, gave up a hit, no earned runs, two walks and struck out two batters, while teammate Crile Crisler pitched two innings, gave up two hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out two batters.
Manteo 16, Northeastern 4: The Eagles (0-3) lost the non-conference game to the Redskins (2-1) in five innings Wednesday at Northeastern.
Northeastern’s Logan Overman went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI, Simeon Hurdle went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Christian Wolfen posted a hit with an RBI.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Northeastern 7, Gates 2: The Eagles (1-1) defeated the Red Barons (0-3) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Northeastern.
Michael Carter (8-3), Wilson Wysor (8-3), Brandon Value (8-3), Khaleighl Winslow (8-3) and John Sanders (8-2) secured wins in singles for Northeastern.
Gates’ Bradley Bracket won his No. 6 singles match by a walk off from his opponent.
Northeastern won No. 1 and No. 2 doubles with the respective pairs of Carter and Winslow (8-1) and Wysor and Value 8-1.
Gates’ No. 3 doubles of Bryce Cline and Douglas Ashley won their match by a walk off from their opponent.
TRACK & FIELD
Northeastern hosted the NC Runners Eastern Tour meet No. 3 Wednesday.
Bertie, Cape Hatteras, Currituck, First Flight, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank and Perquimans competed in the event.
Winners in the boys’ competition were Bertie’s Jerome Gaynor (100 meters and 200 meters), First Flight’s Henry Stecher (400 meters), Joseph Davidson (800 meters), Tyler Sylvia (1,600 meters), Warner Campbell (3,200 meters) and the 4x800 meter relay team, Northeastern’s Holden Hodge (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams, Wonderful Banks (high jump, long jump and triple jump) and Adrian Spellman (shot put) and Manteo’s Kyle Soles (discus).
Winners in the girls’ competition were Currituck’s Laneya Evans (100 meters), Hailee Reinke (3,200 meters) and Ashley Lindsey (discus), Northeastern’s Tyquaisha Cousette (200 meters), Dasia Phillips (shot put) and Jessica Jenkins (high jump), Pasquotank’s Tyaunna McCoy (400 meters), Destine Moore (triple jump) and the 4x100 meter relay team, First Flight’s Maddy Wagner (800 meters), Tatum Dermatas (1,600 meters) and the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams, John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh (100 meters and long jump) and Dymon Rankins (300 meter hurdles) and the 4x200 meter relay team.