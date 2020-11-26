BARCO — The Currituck County High School volleyball team defeated Camden County 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night at Currituck County High School.
The first set of the non-conference match was tight as both teams held the lead.
With the set tied at 18-18, Currituck (3-1) took the lead for good via points by Macy Pace at the net, service points by Sara Hill and Kyrstin Middleton along with Merritt Woodson.
The Knights closed the set with a 7-1 run.
Camden (3-1) overcame a 4-1 deficit at the start of the second set.
The Bruins had key contributions at the net during the match by middle blocker Mackenzie Boose.
Camden rallied with a run to tie the set at 6-6. Currituck responded with a run, but Camden tied the set at 11-11.
Camden’s Kaitlyn Knauss had an important run of service points. Teammates McKayla Knauss and Sydney Tatum also had key points in a Bruins’ 9-0 run to give Camden a 20-11 lead.
During the run, Currituck committed its share of errors.
Currituck held the lead for the majority of the third set. With the Knights holding a 10-7 lead, Currituck broke open the match with a 10-5 run to increase its lead to 20-12.
The Bruins rallied with points by Savannah Keeton, Boose off a block, Tessa Forehand and McKayla Knauss.
Currituck closed out the third set with points by Marissa Moyle, Hill on a serve ace along with a block at the net.
McKayla Knauss led Camden with 16 kills, a block and nine digs, Forehand had seven kills and two digs, Boose posted four kills and four blocks.
Carver had six kills, two aces, two blocks, eight digs and 13 assists, Kaitlyn Knauss had three kills, two aces and 18 digs, Jade Mitchell posted three kills, three blocks and two digs.
Keeton had one kill and two blocks, Tatum had a kill, four aces, three digs and a team-high 14 assists.
Camden’s Samantha Smith had one ace, a team-best 21 digs and one assist.
Perquimans def. Cape Hatteras 25-15, 25-15, 25-19: The Pirates (4-0) earned the non-conference win against the Hurricanes Tuesday at Perquimans County High School.
Perquimans begins Albemarle Athletic Conference play Wednesday, Dec. 2 at home against Edenton’s John A. Holmes.