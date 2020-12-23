BARCO — The Currituck County High School volleyball team defeated Pasquotank County 25-7, 25-4, 25-7 Monday at Currituck County High School.
Merritt Woodson led Currituck in the Northeastern Coastal Conference match with 12 kills, eight serve aces and a dig, Macy Pace had two kills, a block, and four digs.
Sara Hill paced Currituck (8-2, 5-0 NCC) with five serve aces, and seven digs, Marissa Moyle had one serve ace, and one kill, Lacey Warters had one kill, Lanie Russell posted one ace, Darcie Rodriguez had two assists.
The Knights’ Caitlyn Ferretti had a kill, and a block, Taylor McCarthy had two kills, two serve aces, a block, four digs and 16 assists, Amree Powers had five serve aces and 10 digs, while Kyrstin Middleton registered six aces and six digs in the victory.
The Panthers (3-5, 0-4 NCC) return to play Jan. 5 at home against First Flight.
Perquimans def. Gates 25-11, 25-15, 25-19: The Pirates (11-0, 5-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) won the league match against the Red Barons (5-5, 2-3 AAC) at Perquimans County High School in Hertford Monday.
Bear Grass Charter def. John A. Holmes 25-21, 25-10, 25-20: The Aces (0-10) lost the non-conference match to the Bears (4-3) Monday at John A. Holmes in Edenton.