A tight end on the Currituck County High School football team is set to continue his football career in college.
Zakery Harlow announced on the social media platform Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to play college football at Muhlenberg College.
“First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the physical ability, mental toughness and drive to play the game of football. From the time I strapped on a helmet at 7 years old, my dream was to play football in college,” he said in a statement. “that dream is about to become a reality.”
Harlow thanked all of the college coaches that recruited him.
He also thanked his coaches that have coached him since he began playing football as a 7-year-old all the way up to his four years at Currituck County High School.
“You have provided me with tools, instruction and inspiration on and off the field,” Harlow said.
He credited the coaches for molding him into who he has become. Harlow also thanked his teachers for their support in the classroom along with teammates, friends and family for their support.
During his senior season in 2019, Harlow — listed at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds — had eight catches for 175 yards with five touchdowns and 10 pancake blocks.
Harlow and the Knights clinched a share of the Northeastern Coastal Conference regular-season championship with Hertford County and Northeastern last fall.
Currituck (9-4) defeated visiting St. Pauls in the first round of the NCHSAA 2AA state playoffs and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
After the season, Harlow competed in the Elite Raw Talent All-American Bowl high school senior football game and was named an All-American.
Harlow is set to join one of the top football programs in NCAA Division III during the 2019 season.
Muhlenberg posted a 13-1 overall record with a 9-0 record in the Centennial Conference.
The Mules secured their first undefeated regular season in 2019 and earned their first outright conference championship since 2008.
Muhlenberg advanced to the semifinal round of the 2019 NCAA Division III national tournament.
WRESTLING
Two wrestlers from Currituck were recognized by TakeDown Report for their performances during the 2019-20 season Sunday.
Samuel Hodge was named to the TDR Top 12 first team, while teammate Trent Walker was selected to the TDR second team.
Hodge, a junior at 120 pounds, placed third in his weight class at the NCHSAA Class 2A Invitational State Championship tournament.
He also won the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional championship at 120 pounds. Hodge finished the season with a 39-1 overall record.
Walker, a senior at 160 pounds, placed fourth in his weight class at the NCHSAA Class 2A Invitational State Championship tournament.
During the 2019-20 season, Walker won the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional championship at 160 pounds. He finished the season with a 45-4 overall record.
Walker will continue his wrestling career at the University of Mount Olive.
According to the TakeDown Report, its Top 12 is intended to recognize the wrestlers and coaches in eastern North Carolina for their achievements.
A Top 12 Team has been named and listed for over 20 years.
The coverage area is all of the schools east of Raleigh and Fayetteville.