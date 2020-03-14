AHOSKIE — The Albemarle School baseball team defeated Ridgecroft School 2-0 Thursday at Ridgecroft School.
Albemarle School (3-0, 3-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) scored a run in the fourth and a run in the sixth in the league game against Ridgecroft School (2-2, 1-1 TIC).
Albemarle School’s Cole Langley had a hit with two RBI in the game. Teammates Logan Dunn and Tanner Simpson each posted a hit in the win.
Langley got the start on the mound for the Colts and went six innings, gave up two walks and struck out 10 Ridgecroft School batters in the win.
Simpson pitched a scoreless inning.
John A. Holmes 10, First Flight 4: The Aces (4-0) defeated the Nighthawks (1-2) in a non-conference game at First Flight High School Thursday.
Holmes’ Davis Halstead paced the team as he went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI, Chris Morris was credited with two RBI and a run scored, Parker Clayton had two hits with a double and two runs scored, Ryan White posted two hits with a run scored and an RBI, Ethan Hughson had a hit with an RBI, Garret Stulick had a hit with an RBI and Peyton Brabble had a hit with an RBI.
Hughson pitched three innings, gave up three hits, two runs, an earned run, a walk and struck out three batters, while teammate Caleb Bunch pitched four innings, gave up three hits, two runs, two earned runs, a walk and struck out six batters.
First Flight’s Noah Smeltzer hit a home run with a run scored and two RBI, while teammate Greer Farr went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 18, First Flight 7: The Aces (2-1) earned the non-conference win against the Nighthawks (0-3) Thursday at First Flight High School.
Edenton’s Ashlee Richardson went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI, Jhasi Gilliam went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI, Hannah Pippins had two hits with three runs scored and two RBI, Madison Griffin had a double with a run scored and two RBI, Camryn Marrs went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Maggie Bunch had a hit with a run scored and two RBI, Molly Cobb went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Kristen Williams posted a hit with three runs scored and an RBI.
Ridgecroft School 15, Albemarle School 14: Albemarle School (2-1, 2-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost the league match to the Rams (7-1, 5-0 TIC) at Ridgecroft School Thursday.