The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the regional winners of the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award.
Manteo High School’s Alfie Wheeler was named the recipient in region 1.
According to the NCHSAA, Wheeler is a native of Region 1 and has been a strong advocate and voice for colleagues and member schools in Region 1.
Region 1 consists of member schools in northeast North Carolina.
A graduate of High Point University, where he played baseball, Wheeler now is the athletic director and baseball coach at his alma mater, Manteo.
Wheeler is currently serving as a member of the NCHSAA Realignment Committee.
Other regional winners include Keith Moore, New Hanover (region 2), Scarlett Steinert, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (region 3), Patty Evers, East Bladen (region 4), Linwood Jerald, Parkland (region 5), Jeff Morris, Gray Stone Day (region 6), Richard Armstrong, Iredell-Statesville Schools (region 7) and Neil Blankenship, Swain County (region 8).
According to the NCHSAA, the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award, in honor of the long-time NCHSAA executive director who retired from that post in January of 2010, is presented annually to one individual in each region during the Association’s annual Regional Meetings.
One award is given per region and goes to an individual with at least 10 years of experience in education and athletics who is still active in the field and has regularly gone “above and beyond” the call of duty at both the local and the state level.
VOLLEYBALL
Albemarle School def. Lawrence Academy 25-22, 25-12, 25-20: The Colts (5-1, 5-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) defeated the Warriors (0-6, 0-6 TIC) in a league match at Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill Wednesday.
Miranda Parker led Albemarle School with seven kills, Samantha Nixon followed with four kills, Ava Morris had three kills, Sylvia Jennings and Maci Higgins had two kills each, while Madison Mansfield and Monique Guzman Torres posted a kill each.
Higgins had a team-best 12 service points with an ace, Morris had eight service points with three aces, Torres had seven service points with an ace, Nixon had seven service points with three aces, Parker had three service points with an ace.
Nixon and Torres had three digs, Higgins followed with two digs, while Mansfield and Parker had a dig.
Morris had nine assists, Mansfield posted six assists, Torres tallied three assists, while Nixon had an assist in the win.
FOOTBALL
Pungo Christian Academy 48, Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School 8: The Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School co-op eight-man football team lost to Pungo Christian, Friday, Sept. 25 at Pungo Christian Academy.
Lawrence/Albemarle’s Logan Dunn paced the co-op team with 95 yards.
Dunn, a senior at Albemarle School, had a 70-yard touchdown run and was credited with five tackles in three quarters.
The Lawrence/Albemarle co-op team (0-1) returns to play today with a road game at Community Christian (0-0) in Wilson.