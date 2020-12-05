The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the proposed classification realignment list for member schools Friday.
The realignment of the association’s four classifications will begin at the start of the 2021-22 athletic season and last until the 2024-25 athletic campaign.
During the 2017-21 realignment, the NCHSAA used a 20-30-30-20 model.
For that model, 20% of member schools based on student population size of a school were in Class 1A, 30% of member schools were in Class 2A, 30% of member schools were in Class 3A and 20% of member schools were placed in Class 4A.
The 20% of member schools with the largest student population were placed in 4A. The middle 60% of member schools were split 30% each in Class 3A and Class 2A with the smallest 20% placed in Class 1A.
The region will see a shift in classification for member schools during the next four seasons under the 25-25-25-25 model.
Currituck County and First Flight high schools are set to move from Class 2A to Class 3A beginning in 2021-22.
Camden County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes and Manteo high schools are set to move from Class 1A to Class 2A beginning next fall.
Hertford County, Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools are set to remain in Class 2A, while Bertie County High School will move from Class 2A to Class 1A.
Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Gates County, Mattamuskeet, Ocracoke, Perquimans County and Washington County high schools will remain in Class 1A.
The association said classification is based on each school’s Final Realignment Score.
The NCHSAA used the average daily membership, which measures the average student population at a member school — athletic department overall performance in state cup standings and identified student percentage, which is a number that is representative of the number of students in each school who are on some form of government assistance per USDA guidelines, in the classification process.
During the realignment process, a permanent East-West line was established to split the state by the two regions.
All schools in northeast North Carolina are designated in the East region. The NCHSAA has over 400 member schools.
Next in the process is determining conferences. The realignment process is expected to be finalized in March 2021.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. Manteo 25-10, 25-10, 25-10: The Bruins (5-1, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the league win against Manteo (0-6, 0-2 AAC) Thursday at Camden County High School.
Tessa Forehand led the Bruins with 13 kills, Mackenzie Boose followed with 11 kills, McKayla Knauss posted 10 kills, Carlyn Tanis had six kills and Adisyn Russell had three kills in the win.
Boose had a team-best three serve aces, Russell, Knauss and Kaitlyn Knauss posted two aces each, while Tanis, and Savannah Keeton had one ace each.
Boose paced Camden with five total blocks, while Jade Mitchell followed with two blocks.
McKayla Knauss had 10 digs, Peyton Carver and Russell had four digs each, Keeton and Tanis had three digs each, Forehand and Kaitlyn Knauss had two digs each and Boose had one dig.
Carver had 28 assists in the victory.
Perquimans def. Gates 25-19, 25-19, 25-4: The Pirates (6-0, 1-0 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (4-2, 1-1 AAC) in the league match Thursday at Perquimans County High School.
Currituck def. Pasquotank 25-12, 25-10, 25-10: The Knights (5-1, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (0-1 NCC) in the league match at Pasquotank County High School Thursday.
Taylor McCarthy led Currituck County with 16 assists, Darcie Rodriguez followed with seven assists and Amree Powers had two assists in the win.
Merritt Woodson had seven digs, Sara Hill followed with six digs, Amree Powers had five digs, Kyrstin Middleton, Caitlyn Ferretti and Macy Pace had three digs each, McCarthy, Rodriguez, Lanie Russell, Lacey Warters, Marissa Moyle had two digs each and Octavia Everett posted one dig.
Pace had a team-best three total blocks, McCarthy added two blocks, while Ferretti and Warters had one block each.
Russell led Currituck with six serve aces, Middleton followed with five aces, Pace posted three aces, Hill had two aces, while McCarthy, Ferretti and Woodson each had one ace.
Woodson led Currituck with 17 kills, Pace followed with five, while Middleton, McCarthy, Ferretti, Warters and Moyle had one kill each.
First Flight def. Northeastern 25-6, 25-18, 25-15: The Nighthawks (3-2, 1-0 NCC) defeated the Eagles (0-2 NCC) in the conference match at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills Thursday.