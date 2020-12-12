SUFFOLK, Va. — The New Life Academy boys’ basketball team defeated Suffolk Christian Academy (Va.) 48-21 Thursday in Virginia.
New Life Academy is scheduled to host Suffolk Christian Academy Monday in Elizabeth City.
VOLLEYBALL
First Flight def. Pasquotank: The Panthers (3-4) lost to the Nighthawks (4-2) in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match in three sets Thursday at First Flight High School.
Manteo at John A. Holmes: The Albemarle Athletic Conference match in Edenton Thursday was postponed and rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Edenton.