The Northeastern High School volleyball team defeated Edenton’s John A. Holmes 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 Thursday night at Northeastern High School.
The non-conference match was tied 10-10 in the first set, but Northeastern (1-0) scored five consecutive points. Kennedy Lister and Sydney Miller had points in the run for the Eagles.
Northeastern got points late in the set from Karlie Wilson and Imani Sutton.
The Aces kept it close early in the second. A service point by Sarai Leigh broke a 4-4 tie to give Edenton a 5-4 lead.
With the set tied 7-all, the Eagles took the lead for good with a 7-1 run.
Reagan Stallings had a good run serving to help Holmes respond to cut the deficit to 14-12.
Unforced errors by the Aces along with aces by Northeastern’s Hannah Meads and Wilson helped the Eagles close out the second set.
Northeastern led the majority of the third set.
Thursday’s match was reflective of playing high school sports during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Players, coaches, officials and spectators wore face coverings during the entirety of the match.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Nov. 13 that all member schools were required to have athletes, coaches, officials and spectators at indoor events to wear a face covering as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals who entered the gym answered screening questions in relation to COVID-19.
Northeastern used a touchless forehead thermometer to take the temperature of spectators before entering the gym.
Players who were not in the game were spaced out in their respective bench area with individual folding chairs for each athlete. Spectators in attendance were spaced out in the bleachers.
Teams did not switch sides of the court after each completed set. In non-pandemic times, after each set, teams would switch sides of the court.
When a volleyball was out of play, a new sanitized ball was put into play. Each end of the court had a designated person who cleaned volleyballs.
At the end of the match, the normal hand slap line at the net was replaced with teams waving on their side of the court congratulating each other on a good match.
— Malcolm Shields, Sports Editor
Camden def. Currituck 13-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18: The Bruins (2-0) defeated the Knights (1-1) in a non-conference match Thursday night at Camden County High School.
The win for Camden was its first against Currituck since the 2014 season.
McKayla Knauss led Camden with 12 kills, Tessa Forehand followed with seven kills, Peyton Carver had five kills, Savannah Keeton posted four kills and Kaitlyn Knauss had a kill in the win.
Carver and Kenison Parker had four serve aces each, Kaitlyn Knauss followed with two aces, while Samantha Smith and McKayla Knauss each had an ace.
Keeton led Camden with two total blocks, while Parker and Forehand had one blocks each.
Carver posted eight digs, Smith and Kaitlyn Knauss had seven digs each, Sydney Tatum had three digs and McKayla Knauss had two digs.
Carver led the Bruins with 17 assists, Tatum followed with 13 assists and Parker posted one assist.
Perquimans def. Bear Grass Charter 25-21, 25-10, 25-18: The Pirates (2-0) defeated the Bears (0-1) in a non-conference match Thursday night at Perquimans County High School.
Tori Williamson and Eby Scaff led Perquimans with seven kills each, Daven Brabble added six kills, Carly Elliott posted three kills, Maci Denson and Ariana Salupo had two kills each and Symiaya Leary had a kill.
Williamson had five serve aces, Denson followed with two aces, while Brabble, Elliott and Kaileigh Nixon each recorded an ace.
Brabble led the Pirates with two total blocks, while Salupo had a block.
Natalie Corprew paced Perquimans with nine digs, Denson, Scaff and Ellie Ward posted seven digs each, Elliott posted six digs, Salupo posted two digs, while Williamson, Brabble, Nixon, Leary and Macie Cooper each had one dig.
Elliott’s 13 assists led the Pirates, Ward followed with six assists and Corprew had one assist in the win.
Gates def. Pasquotank 25-18, 25-21, 25-9: The Panthers lost to the Red Barons in a non-conference match Wednesday at Gates County High School.