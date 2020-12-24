HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School volleyball team defeated Manteo 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 Tuesday night at Perquimans County High School.
Perquimans (12-0, 6-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) bested Manteo (0-9, 0-5 AAC) in the league match.
Perquimans returns to action Jan. 4 at Gates County.
Gates def. John A. Holmes 25-21, 25-16, 25-20: The Red Barons (6-5, 3-3 AAC) defeated the Aces (0-11, 0-5 AAC) in a league match Tuesday at John A. Holmes in Edenton.
Edenton returns to play Jan. 5 at Manteo.