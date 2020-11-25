The Perquimans County High School volleyball team defeated Northeastern 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 Monday evening at Northeastern High School.
Eby Scaff paced Perquimans (3-0) in the non-conference match with seven kills, Tori Williamson followed with six kills, Daven Brabble had five kills, Kaileigh Nixon posted four kills, Natalie Corprew and Ariel Lewis had three kills each, while Symiaya Leary and Carly Elliott posted two kills each in the win.
Elliott had four serve aces, Corprew had three service aces, Williamson posted two aces, while Brabble and Ellie Ward had an ace each.
Ariana Salupo led Perquimans with two total blocks, while Nixon added a block.
Corprew, Williamson and Elliott paced the Pirates with nine digs each, Scaff had six digs, Ward and Maci Denson posted three digs each, while Lewis Brabble and Nixon each posted a dig.
Elliott led Perquimans with 16 assists, Ward followed with eight assists, Williamson had two assists and Corprew had one assist in the win.
Northeastern (1-1) begins Northeastern Coastal Conference play next week.
Camden def. First Flight 23-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-23: The Bruins (3-0) earned the non-conference victory in four sets against the Nighthawks (1-2) Monday at Camden County High School.
McKayla Knauss led Camden with 12 kills, Tessa Forehand followed with eight kills, Peyton Carver had six kills, Jade Mitchell had two kills, while Kenison Parker and Savannah Keeton each had a kill in the win.
Carver led the Bruins with tree serve aces, Knauss followed with two aces and Samantha Smith posted an ace.
Mackenzie Boose had a team-high four total blocks for Camden, Kaitlyn Knauss followed with three blocks, McKayla Knauss, Keeton and Parker had two blocks each, while Mitchell and Forehand had one block each.
Smith had a team-best 24 digs, Kaitlyn Knauss followed with 14 digs, Carver posted eight digs, McKayla Knauss and Sydney Tatum had seven digs each, Forehand had three digs, while Mitchell and Boose each had one dig.
Carver had 14 assists, Tatum followed with 11 assists and Smith added one assist.
Currituck def. Manteo 25-15, 25-15, 25-14: The Knights (2-1) secured the non-conference win against Manteo (0-3) at Manteo Monday.