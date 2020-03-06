HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School baseball team defeated Williamston’s Riverside High School 1-0 Wednesday at Perquimans County High School.
Tanner Thach, a sophomore, led Perquimans (2-0) in the non-conference game as he went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, a double with a run scored and an RBI.
Thach got the start on the mound and pitched five innings, gave up two hits, five walks and posted seven strikeouts for the win.
Landon Gregory pitched two innings for Perquimans and gave up a hit, a walk and registered three strikeouts.
Austin Scott, Alex Chesson and Jones Manning each had a hit for Riverside (0-1).
John A. Holmes 4, Currituck 0: The Aces (1-0) secured the non-conference win over the Knights (0-1) at Hicks Field in Edenton Wednesday.
Holmes’ Caleb Bunch paced the offense as he went 1-for-2 with two RBI, Chris Morris was credited with two RBI, Parker Clayton had a hit, and Peyton Brabble had a double.
Bunch pitched four innings, gave up a hit and registered 10 strikeouts, while Ryan White pitched three innings, gave up a hits, three walks and posted five strikeouts.
Currituck’s Conner Hamilton and Josh Beazley each had a hit in the game.
First Flight 5, Bear Grass Charter 4: The Nighthawks (1-0) opened their season with a non-league win against the Bears (0-1) at First Flight High School Tuesday.
Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, First Flight scored two runs in the frame to secure the victory.
Greer Farr led First Flight at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Noah Smeltzer had a double with a run scored and an RBI, Cole Eldridge had a hit with an RBI, while Porter Braddy, Aidan May and Brentan Rowe each had a hit.
Colin Wyant went 2-for-3 in the win.
Rowe pitched 5 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, two earned runs, three walks and posted a strikeout, while Braddy pitched 1 2/3 innings, gave up a hit, no earned runs and posted two strikeouts.
State Games: Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson and Currituck head coach Justin Hill were named to the coaching staff of the Region 1 team for the 2020 State Games of North Carolina high school baseball tournament.
The State Games made the announcement Monday.
The tournament will be held June 16-20 in Charlotte.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 7, Williamston-Riverside 6: Perquimans (2-0) earned the non-conference win at home Wednesday.
Perquimans’ Maci Denson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, Faith Christian had a hit with a run scored and an RBI, Eby Scaff posted a hit with an RBI, Alli Copeland went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Jewel Benton had a hit with an RBI and Abby Todd had a double with a run scored and an RBI.
Kaileigh Nixon went 2-for-3, while Carly Elliott had a hit in the win.
Christian pitched seven innings, gave up four hits, two earned runs, two walks and had six strikeouts.
Perquimans opened its season with a 21-0 win in five innings against Hertford County Monday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Camden 3, Pasquotank 1: The Bruins (1-0-0) opened their season with a win against the Panthers (0-1-1) Wednesday at Camden Community Park.
Bear Grass Charter 3, Perquimans 0: The Pirates (0-1-1) lost the non-conference home match to the Bears (1-0-0) Wednesday.
Bear Grass Charter’s Logan Roberson scored two goals, while Alana Haltigan added a goal with an assist.
Manteo 5, Northeastern 0: The Eagles (0-1-0) lost their season opener against the Redskins (1-1-0) Wednesday at Northeastern.
Ragen Twiford scored two goals, Libby Robertson scored two goals with an assist, Keylin Zavala scored a goal, while Emma Ortega and Willa Brown each had an assist.
Courtney Daniels made four saves in the win.
TRACK & FIELD
Northeastern hosted a meet with Pasquotank County Wednesday.
Northeastern won the boys’ team competition with 61 points, with Pasquotank scoring 47 points.
In the girls’ competition, Northeastern won with 66 points, while Pasquotank scored 18 points.
Winners in the boys’ meet were Pasquotank’s Caneous Scott (100 meters), Northeastern’s Adrian Spellman (discus and shot put), Northeastern’s Holden Hodge (110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles), Pasquotank’s Giaire Overton (800 meters and 1,600 meters), Northeastern’s Jordan Jones (high jump and long jump), Pasquotank’s Carlos Cardenas (triple jump), Northeastern’s Daniel Lamb (400 meters), Northeastern’s Juan Riddick (200 meters) and the Pasquotank 4x100 meter relay team.
Winners in the girls’ meet were Northeastern’s Kristiana Kuykendall (100 meters), Northeastern’s Dasia Phillips (discus and shot put), Northeastern’s Tara Downey (800 meters and 1,600 meters), Northeastern’s Jessica Jenkins (high jump), Pasquotank’s Destine Moore (triple jump), Pasquotank’s Tyaunna McCoy (400 meters), Northeastern’s Tyquaisha Cousette (200 meters and long jump) and the Northeastern 4x100 meter relay team.