Three student-athletes from Victory Christian School were named all-state performers by the NCCAA.
Morgan Brock (girls’ basketball), Gavin Swimme (boys’ basketball) and Jonathan Rosenberger (boys’ basketball) were named NCCAA North Division all-state performers for the 2019-2020 season.
Brock, a senior guard, led the Victory Christian girls’ basketball team in scoring this season.
Swimme, a junior, and Rosenberger, a sophomore, were two of the top scorers for Victory Christian this season.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Victory Christian boys’ basketball team lost to Greenville’s Trinity Christian 58-50 at the NCCAA state tournament Friday at Mt. Calvary.
Kaden Harris led Victory Christian with 12 points, Skylar Riddick followed with 11 points, Jonathan Rosenberger scored 10 points, Gavin Swimme had nine points and Blade Larabee scored eight points.
Rosenberger added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot, Swimme had four rebounds, three assists and a steal, Harris posted five rebounds and an assist, Larabee had 16 rebounds and a steal, Riddick had three rebounds, two steals and two assists and Clifford Hixson had a rebound.
Carr Hedgepeth led Trinity Christian with 22 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 47, Victory Christian 42: Victory Christian lost to Bethel Assembly at the NCCAA state tournament at Mt. Calvary Friday.
Morgan Brock led Victory Christian with 17 points, Taylor Moore followed with 14 points, Courtney Swimme added nine points and Jessica Van Essendelft scored two points.
Brock added seven rebounds, two assists and a steal, Moore had eight rebounds and a steal, Swimme had two assists, a blocked shot, six rebounds and four steals and Van Essendelft posted five rebounds and two steals.
Eliana Bazemore led Bethel Assembly Christian Academy with 18 points.
BASEBALL
Albemarle School 14, Northeast Academy 0: The Colts (1-0, 1-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) opened their season with a shutout road league win against the Eagles (0-1, 0-1 TIC) Monday.
Albemarle School’s Cole Langley went 5-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and four RBI, Brenner Ranhorn went 2-for-5 with five RBI, Luke Gray went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI and Tanner Simpson went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI.
Bryson Sawyer added two hits.
Albemarle School finished the game with 17 hits.
Langley, a sophomore, pitched six innings, gave up four hits, no earned runs and struck out 12 Northeast Academy batters in the win.
Simpson pitched one scoreless inning.
Camden 9, Northeastern 0: The Bruins (1-0) secured the non-conference win over the Eagles (0-1) at Camden County High School Monday.
Camden’s Dylan Jordan had a hit with a run scored and three RBI, Bradley Harrell went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Caden Pipkin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Cody Ives went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBI, Wyatt Norfleet went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Kevin Noon had a hit with an RBI in the victory.
Ives pitched six innings, gave up two hits no earned runs, walked three batters and registered 13 strikeouts for the win.
Jaden Clark pitched a scoreless inning for the Bruins.
Northeastern got one hit each from Deandre Proctor and Simeon Hurdle.
Perquimans 20, Hertford County 2: Perquimans (1-0) defeated Hertford County (0-1) in a non-conference game in five innings Monday at Hertford County.
Perquimans’ Tyler Futrell went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and four RBI, Tanner Thach went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four runs scored and five RBI and Colby Brown went 2-for-2 with three RBI.
Gates 10, Pasquotank 0: The Panthers (0-1) lost their season opener to the Red Barons (1-0) in a non-conference game at Gates County High School Monday.
Gates’ Noah Harris had a double with two RBI, Owen Black went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Trent Hobbs posted a triple, while Seth Bishop and Josh Olsen each had an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Albemarle School 15, Northeast Academy 4: Albemarle School (1-0, 1-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) secured the road conference win in six innings against the Eagles (0-1, 0-1 TIC) Monday.
Camden 10, Northeastern 0: Camden (1-0) opened its season with a win in five innings over the Eagles (0-1) in a non-conference matchup Monday.
Camden’s Kamryn Nash went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and an RBI, Hailey Bunting went 2-for-2 with two RBI, Briana Bratton had a triple with a run scored and a RBI, Sydney Tatum went 2-for-3 with a RBI, Nicole Villardi had a hit with a run scored and two RBI, Lexi Jones posted a hit with an RBI, Carleigh Simmons scored two runs with an RBI, Skylar Hyatt had an RBI, while Peyton Carver and Caroline Pait each posted a hit.
Bunting pitched four innings, struck out five batters and did not give up a run, while Samantha Smith pitched a scoreless inning.
Gates 13, Pasquotank 2: Pasquotank (0-1) lost the non-league game to the Red Barons (1-0) in five innings Monday at Gates County High School.
Brooke Pierce led Gates as she went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Cailyn Nowell went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and a RBI, Savannah Riddick posted three hits with two runs scored and an RBI.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Currituck 2, Manteo 0: Currituck (1-0-0) opened its season with a shutout non-conference win against the Redskins (0-1-0) at Manteo High School Monday.
Perquimans 3, Pasquo-tank 3: Perquimans (0-0-1) and Pasquotank (0-0-1) played to a tie in the season opener for both teams at Pasquotank County High School Monday.