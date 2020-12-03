ZEBULON — The Victory Christian girls’ basketball team defeated Heritage Christian Academy 38-35 Tuesday at Heritage Christian.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 16 points, Courtney Swimme followed with 14 points, Brea Brewer scored three points, Addison Pharr and Olivia Cansler scored two points each and Allison Bateman scored a point.
Swimme added three assists, a block, seven rebounds and four steals, Moore posted an assist, six rebounds and two steals, Cansler had three rebounds and a steal, Pharr had three steals, Bateman posted two steals and Brewer posted two rebounds with a steal in the win.
Dixon Funderburk paced Heritage with 11 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 64, Heritage Christian Academy 39: The Eagles defeated the Patriots Tuesday at Heritage Christian.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 22 points, Chris Lester followed with 14 points, Kaden Harris had 13 points, Ethan Meads posted six points, Joshua Cartwright had four points, Phillip Keeter scored three points and Nicholas Santiago scored two points in the win.
Swimme added five assists, five rebounds and 10 steals, Harris posted an assist, two blocked shots, two steals and a rebound, Meads had three rebounds and three steals, Cartwright posted two assists, two steals and nine rebounds, Lester had seven rebounds, an assist and one steal, Keeter posted two rebounds, Santiago had one steal and Grant Larabee had one rebound.
Alex Dupree led Heritage Christian with 19 points.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. John A. Holmes 25-18, 25-14, 25-13: The Bruins (4-1, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (0-1 AAC) in the league opener for both teams Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Camden’s Tessa Forehand posted 10 kills, Mackenzie Boose had four kills, Savannah Keeton had three kills and McKayla Knauss posted two kills in the win.
Knauss had a team-best four serve aces, Peyton Carver and Kaitlyn Knauss had two aces each, while Keeton and Forehand had one ace each.
Kaitlyn Knauss had seven digs, McKayla Knauss followed with six digs, while Forehand and Carver had two digs each.
Carver posted a team-beast 16 assists in the victory.
Currituck def. Northeastern 25-21, 25-10, 25-12: The Knights (4-1, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (0-1 NCC) in the conference opener for both teams Tuesday at Northeastern High School.
Merritt Woodson paced Currituck with 15 kills, Kyrstin Middleton followed with nine kills, Caitlyn Ferretti posted six kills, Macy Pace had five kills, Marissa Moyle posted two kills and Callie Basnett posted one kill in the win.
Lanie Russell led Currituck with four serve aces, Woodson and Amree Powers followed with three aces each, while Sara Hill had one ace.
Middleton, Pace, Woodson, and Taylor McCarthy each had one total block.
Powers led the Knights with 14 digs, McCarthy and Woodson had 10 digs each, Russell had seven digs, Ferretti had five digs, Hill posted four digs, Pace had three digs, Moyle had two digs and Basnett had one dig.
McCarthy’s 32 assists led Currituck in the match, while Powers and Russell each had one assist.
Northeastern travels to Kill Devil Hills to take on First Flight today.
Gates def. Manteo 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-11: Gates County (4-1, 1-0 AAC) overcame a two-set deficit in the league match to defeat Manteo (0-5, 0-1 AAC) in five sets Tuesday at Manteo High School.
Cape Hatteras def. Mattamuskeet 25-8, 25-11, 25-10: The Hurricanes (3-1, 3-0 Atlantic 5) won its conference match against the Lakers Tuesday at Cape Hatteras.
Lily Ratliff led Cape Hatteras with seven kills, Rubie Shoemaker followed with six kills, McKayla Gordon had four kills and Grace Shoemaker had three kills.
Laura Hooper had a team-best eight serve aces for Cape Hatteras, Jobell Porter followed with seven aces, while Gordon and Rubie Shoemaker had six aces each.
Hooper led the Hurricanes with 13 assists, while Rubie Shoemaker had six assists in the win.