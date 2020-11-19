The Victory Christian girls’ basketball team defeated Tabernacle Baptist Academy (Va.) 34-22 Tuesday at Victory Christian School.
Courtney Swimme led Victory with 15 points, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with eight points, Taylor Moore added five points, and Brea Brewer had two points in the win.
Van Essendelft added five rebounds and three steals, Swimme posted two assists, a blocked shot, three steals and nine rebounds.
Moore had two assists, a blocked shot, eight rebounds and two steals, Brewer had three rebounds with a steal, Shelby Sweeney had three rebounds, Marlee Johnson posted five rebounds and three steals, Ashlynn Brown had three rebounds, Olivia Cansler had a steal and an assist and Allison Bateman posted one rebound.
Lexy Phillips led Tabernacle Baptist with eight points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Tabernacle Baptist Academy (Va.) 59, Victory Christian 49: The Eagles lost to the Patriots at Victory Christian Tuesday.
Chris Lester led Victory Christian with 12 points, Ethan Meads followed with 11 points, Kaden Harris scored 10 points and Gavin Swimme and Joshua Cartwright scored eight points each.
Swimme added seven assists, four steals and a rebound, Harris had 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots, Lester had 10 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot, Cartwright had three rebounds and a steal, Meads posted three assists, five rebounds and two steals and Peyton Fisher had two rebounds for Victory Christian.
Austin Bowman led Tabernacle Baptist Academy with 17 points, while teammates Trey Lober and Jake Dudley scored 12 points each.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. Pamlico 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24: The Perquimans County High School volleyball team defeated Pamlico County Tuesday night at Pamlico County High School.
The non-conference match was the season opener for both teams.
Perquimans (1-0) returns to play today at home against Bear Grass Charter. The Hurricanes (0-1) travel to Williamston to take on Riverside today.
Camden def. First Flight 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13: The Bruins (1-0) defeated the Nighthawks (0-1) in a non-conference match at First Flight High School Tuesday night.
McKayla Knauss paced Camden with 10 kills, Tessa Forehand followed with eight kills, Peyton Carver posted five kills and Kenison Parker had four kills.
Sydney Tatum had a team-best five service aces, while Parker had two aces. Mackenzie Boose was credited with nine total blocks, Forehand followed with six blocks, while Paker and Savannah Keeton posted three blocks each.
Knauss had 10 digs, Samantha Smith had seven digs, Carver and Kaitlyn Knauss ahd four digs each.
Tatum had 15 assists, while Smith added five assists.
Currituck def. Manteo 25-11, 25-11, 25-14: The Knights (1-0) defeated Manteo (0-1) in their season opener at Currituck County High School Tuesday night.
Merritt Woodson led Currituck in the non-conference match with 12 kills, Macy Pace followed with four kills, while Caitlyn Ferretti had three kills.
Taylor McCarthy had a team-best six service aces, Woodson followed with five aces and Lanie Russell posted three aces.
Amree Powers’ 14 digs led Currituck, while Woodson had eight digs.
McCarthy and Russell had six digs each.
McCarthy added a team-best 23 assists, Marissa Moyle had two digs and two kills. Sara Hill posted two kills in the win.