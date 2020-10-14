The Albemarle School volleyball team started strong in the Tarheel Independent Conference tournament winning their opening match over Northeast Academy in three straight sets by the scores of 25-22, 25-12, and 25-20 on Monday.
The Lady Eagles, from Lasker, NC., did not make things easy for the host team. At some point in each game, Northeast took the lead. However, the Lady Colts were able to bear down, regain their composure, and play stronger down the stretch of each set to secure the victory.
Albemarle jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first game behind six service points from Maci Higgins. The sophomore had three aces in the run, and was aided by spike winners from Ava Morris and Miranda Parker. The Eagles kept the game close with strong play in the frontline from tall forward Allie Liverman.
The Colts seemed to be in control after back to back winners from Monique Guzman-Torres, and Morris, made the score 18-10. However, at that point, the momentum changed.
Northeast’s Kathryn Long toed the service line and recorded six straight points to get the Eagles back in contention. Now playing with confidence, The Eagles would take the lead 20-19 on an Albemarle error off of poor passing. A service error by Northeast tied the score, and brought Higgins back to the service line. She took control. Her first hard, dipping, offering was mishandled by the Eagle backcourt. Then her next service fell between defenders for an ace.
Aggressive play by the Colts forced two returns into the net, and Albemarle had the first game by just three points.
Again, strong serving got Albemarle going in the second set. Samantha Nixon had three aces on deep serves to give the Colts a 4-0 lead. Northeast had a run of their own, and would take the lead 8-6. A strong spike for a winner by Sylvia Jennings stopped the Eagle push, and gave possession back to Albemarle. Four service points from Morris regained the lead for the Colts.
With the score 14-12 Albemarle, Madison Mansfield rotated to the serve for the Lady Colts. The sophomore never surrendered the ball. Moving the placements of her serves all over the court, she made it difficult for the Eagles to get any continuity in their passing game. Mansfield held service for 11 straight points, the last three being Northeast errors into the net, as Albemarle took the second set 25-12.
Northeast renewed their competitive effort in the third game. This time the Eagles took the early lead until a placement winner by Colt senior Guzman-Torres knotted the game at 6-6. A five point run by the Eagles gave them the edge at 12-7, which was stopped by a Higgins spike winner. She followed that up with two service points, and Morris contributed with a winner placed on the backline.
The teams exchanged points until Nixon tied the score at 14-14 with an overhead winner from her own backcourt. That point earned the serve for teammate Morris, who continued her strong match with four consecutive points, which included an ace that landed on the Eagle backline.
Northeast battled, cutting the lead late to 21-19, but they could get no closer. Albemarle increased their offensive pressure, getting a placement by Torres on the left sideline, and a cross court winner from Higgins. A strong spike kill shot by Parker gave the third set, and match, to the Colts.
Albemarle School head coach Nicole Delosreyes was happy with the TIC tournament win, but not entirely satisfied with her team’s performance. “Our passing has to improve. We committed a lot of unforced errors. We corrected some of this in our time outs, but we have to be more consistent in doing all the little things right. When we do that we are successful.”