The Albemarle School high school varsity volleyball team defeated Terra Ceia Christian School 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 Tuesday evening in the first round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs at Albemarle School.
Albemarle School’s effectiveness in serving was one of the key factors in the match.
The Colts held a 6-0 lead to begin the first set.
Terra Ceia Christian’s Lily Jefferson got the Knights back into the set with her serving. The Knights would tie the set at 10-10.
From that point, Albemarle School’s Miranda Parker helped the Colts take the lead for good in the set.
Her play at the net along with consecutive points from the result of her serve paced Albemarle School to a 7-0 run.
Albemarle School’s Ava Morris and Samantha Nixon scored points late in the set. Terra Ceia (5-7) rallied to cut the deficit to 23-20.
Errors committed by the Knights late in the set secured the set for the Colts.
Albemarle School continued its serving advantage in the second set.
Maci Higgins paced the Colts early in the second set. Combined with points at the net by Parker and Nixon, Albemarle School led 8-0 to begin the second set.
Madison Mansfield also had a strong effort for the Colts in the set. Albemarle School led by as much as 12 points in the set.
Terra Ceia got off to a better start in the third set as the Knights got consecutive points from Jefferson and back-to-back points by Hensley Jordon to take a 3-2 lead.
Albemarle School’s Monique Guzman Torres had key points serving to help the Colts retake the lead.
Both teams would commit errors to keep the set close.
Holding a 13-10 lead, the Colts limited their errors and got vital points from Parker, Morris, Mansfield and Torres late in the set to secure the three-set victory.
Parker led Albemarle School with 10 kills, Morris followed with four kills, Nixon had three kills, Torres posted two kills and Sylvia Jennings had a kill in the win.
Nixon and Higgins each had an ace, Parker had three blocks, Mansfield followed with a block, Parker had two digs, while Nixon, Mansfield and Higgins each had a dig.
Torres had a team-best eight assists, Mansfield followed with five assists, Parker posted two assists and Nixon and Morris each had an assist.
Tuesday’s result was Albemarle School’s third win of the season against Terra Ceia Christian; a fellow Tarheel Independent Conference member.
Albemarle School won two regular-season matches against Terra Ceia this season.
With the win, Albemarle School (10-4) advances to the quarterfinal round of the NCISAA Class 1A state playoffs and will take on the East Regional No. 2 seed Pungo Christian Academy (12-0) at Pungo Christian Academy Friday.
Both teams are members of the TIC.
Pungo Christian won three previous matches between the two teams this season.
Pungo Christian won nine out of 10 sets played between the teams this season.
The Raiders’ latest win in the series was in the conference tournament championship match at Albemarle School Oct. 15.