PANTEGO — The Albemarle School volleyball team defeated Terra Ceia Christian 25-9, 15-25, 25- 11, 25-18 on Thursday at Terra Ceia.
Miranda Parker led Albemarle School (1-1, 1-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) in the league match with seven kills, Madison Mansfield followed with four kills, Sylvia Jennings, Monique Guzman Torres and Ava Morris had two kills each, while Maci Higgins and Tyra Gutierrez each posted a kill.
Higgins had three aces and 16 service points, Samantha Nixon posted three aces and 10 service points, Torres had three aces and 11 service points, Parker had an ace with six service points, Mansfield posted two aces and four service points and Morris had four service points.
Parker had a block in the match.
Nixon led the Colts with three digs, Higgins followed with two digs.
Torres posted a team-best 12 assists, Mansfield posted four assists and Morris had two assists.
Terra Ceia Christian drops to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.