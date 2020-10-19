The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association released the brackets for its volleyball state playoff tournaments.
Albemarle School (9-4) is the No. 3 overall seed in the NCISAA Class 1A East Regional tournament and hosts Tarheel Independent Conference foe Terra Ceia Christian School (5-6) in a first-round match Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Albemarle School defeated Terra Ceia Christian School in two regular-season matches this season.
The Colts won the first meeting Sept. 17 at Terra Ceia in four sets and won the second meeting at Albemarle School Oct. 6 in three sets.
The winner of the first-round match advances to a quarterfinal-round match Friday against the winner of the No. 1 seed Pungo Christian Academy (11-0) versus Wilson's Community Christian School (2-6) first-round match.
The Colts were the TIC regular season and conference tournament runner-up in 2020.