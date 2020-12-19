CAMDEN — It was a joyous senior night for the Camden County High School varsity volleyball team.
Camden took less than an hour to defeat John A. Holmes 25-13, 25-9, 25-8 Thursday night at Camden County High School.
Before the match, Camden recognized senior players Kaitlyn Knauss and Madison Pait.
Camden was in control of the majority of the Albemarle Athletic Conference match.
With the first set tied 2-2, Camden (8-2, 4-1 AAC) were paced by the serving of Knauss for points, McKayla Knauss and a standout dig by Sydney Tatum on a rally.
Camden scored 12 consecutive points to take a commanding 14-2 lead in the set.
The Aces (0-9, 0-4 AAC) also committed its share of errors in the run.
A bright spot in the set for Edenton was the serving of Reagan Stallings. She helped the Aces score four consecutive points to trim the deficit to 14-6.
The Bruins closed out the set with points by Mackenzie Boose at the net along with the serving of Tatum.
Camden jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the second set. During the set, Camden’s Tessa Forehand, McKayla Knauss and Kaitlyn Knauss had contributions.
In the third set, the serving by Peyton Carver along with Adisyn Russell paced the Bruins to a 12-5 lead to open the frame.
Kaitlyn Knauss finished the match with five kills, four serve aces, four digs and two assists, Russell had three kills and a dig.
Savannah Keeton posted one dig, Sam Smith had three digs, Carlyn Tanis posted a kill.
Carver had two kills, two aces, three digs and six assists, McKayla Knauss had nine kills and two digs.
Forehand registered two kills, an ace, one block and two digs, Tatum had two aces, three digs and 14 assists, while Boose posted two blocks and three kills.
Currituck def. Northeastern 25-17, 25-15, 25-10: The Knights (7-2, 4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (4-4, 2-3 NCC) in the league match at Currituck County High School Thursday.
Sara Hill led Currituck with a kill, six serve aces and 12 digs. Merritt Woodson posted 14 kills, an ace and 12 digs.
Amree Powers had 22 digs, Kyrstin Middleton followed with four kills, and a dig. Taylor McCarthy registered a kill and four digs, Caitlyn Ferretti had three kills.
Darcie Rodriguez posted three serve aces and four digs, Lanie Russell had two aces and five digs, Lacey Warters registered two kills.
Marissa Moyle had five kills and a dig, Callie Basnett had a kill and a dig, Macy Pace had a dig, three blocks, three serve aces and seven kills.