GATESVILLE — The Camden County High School volleyball team defeated Gates County 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 Monday at Gates County High School.
The Bruins extended their win streak to three consecutive matches.
Camden (6-1) was paced in the designated non-conference match by Peyton Carver who had 23 assists, three digs, one total block, two serve aces and four kills.
Sydney Tatum had seven assists, two digs and one serve ace, Adisyn Russell posted an assist, four digs, one block, one ace and one kill.
Kaitlyn Knauss posted an assist, 12 digs and one ace, Savannah Keeton posted a dig, Samantha Smith had 13 digs and two aces, Carlyn Tanis posted five digs, one block, one ace and eight kills.
McKayla Knauss had six digs and 11 kills, Tessa Forehand posted seven kills and one dig.
The Red Barons (4-3) hosted Edenton’s John A. Holmes in an Albemarle Athletic Conference match Tuesday.