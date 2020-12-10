BARCO — Currituck County and First Flight have been the top two varsity volleyball teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference in recent years.
It was no surprise the first match of the season between the two league rivals needed five sets on Tuesday night at Currituck County High School.
Currituck rallied from a two sets to one deficit to defeat First Flight 24-26, 26-24, 19-25, 25-12, 15-4.
In the fifth and final set of the match, Currituck (6-1, 3-0 NCC) scored the set’s first five points.
Currituck’s Merritt Woodson, Macy Pace and Kyrstin Middleton had points in the early run.
Woodson, the East Carolina University signee, powered the Knights to the win in the final set as the senior posted multiple points with the serve against First Flight.
That included multiple serve aces.
The Knights responded in the fourth set.
Led by points from Woodson, Pace and Middleton, Currituck took an 8-0 lead to begin the set.
First Flight (3-4, 1-1 NCC) battled back in the set with an 8-4 points run to trim the deficit to 12-8.
Currituck took control of the fourth set late with points by Taylor McCarthy — who had a block and a serve ace — Woodson and Pace.
The Nighthawks played opportunistic volleyball early in the match.
In the late stages of the first set, Currituck and First Flight were tied 20-20.
The Knights scored points from Caitlyn Ferretti, Pace and Lanie Russell to take a 23-20 lead.
Currituck held a 24-22 lead and needed one point to secure the set, but an error by Currituck combined with a block at the net by First Flight’s Bella Mann led to two points for the Nighthawks to tie the set at 24-all.
The Nighthawks scored the set’s final two points on consecutive serve points by Lillian Scarborough to win the first set by the required two-point margin.
First Flight carried the momentum into the second set as it took a 4-0 lead. Currituck rallied to tie the set at 5-5.
The second set needed to go beyond 25 points.
With the set tied 23-all, a lift violation by Currituck gave First Flight a one-point lead.
The Nighthawks could not secure the final point as consecutive returns by First Flight went out of play to give Currituck a 25-24 lead.
A point by Pace at the net secured the second set for Currituck.
The turning point of the third set occurred with the teams tied 10-10.
Assisted by the serving of Scarborough, First Flight outpaced Currituck with an 8-1 run to take an 18-11 lead.
That run provided a needed cushion for the Nighthawks to win the third set.
Both teams are scheduled to play again at First Flight Jan. 7, 2021 to conclude the regular season.
Perquimans def. Manteo 25-17, 25-20, 25-6: The Pirates (7-0, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) earned the league win against Manteo (0-7, 0-3 AAC) at Manteo High School Tuesday.
Gates def. John A. Holmes 27-25, 25-13, 25-12: The Red Barons (5-3, 2-1 AAC) defeated the Aces (0-2 AAC) in the league match Tuesday at Gates County High School.