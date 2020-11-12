BARCO — With a smile and a positive attitude, Merritt Woodson has put in the work to become one of the best volleyball players in the region.
That hard work has paid off for Woodson as she will continue her volleyball career at the NCAA Division I level.
At a signing ceremony with family, friends and teammates present, Woodson put pen to paper as she signed to join the East Carolina University women’s volleyball program Wednesday evening at Currituck County High School’s gym.
“It means so much to me,” Woodson said of signing with East Carolina. “I spent so many hours in the gym; so much time wondering if I was going to reach this point. All that hard work has paid off. I’m so happy that it did.”
Woodson’s commitment to the sport began when she began playing at the youth level when she was in elementary school.
From that point, Woodson’s commitment level increased as she competed in the travel volleyball circuit.
During that time was when Woodson acknowledged her love of the sport was solidified.
Her travel club is the East Coast Volleyball Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Woodson, listed as a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, becomes the latest Currituck volleyball player to earn the opportunity to play the sport at the college level.
Woodson is set to join an ECU women’s volleyball program that posted a 19-11 overall record with a 6-10 record in the American Athletic Conference during the 2019 season.
During her recruitment process, Woodson was able to talk to the ECU coaching staff.
The program went through a coaching change during the coronavirus pandemic beginning in late March.
Adler Augustin was announced as ECU’s head volleyball coach June 24.
“I really like the atmosphere they are trying to build for East Carolina these next few years,” Woodson said of the coaching staff at East Carolina. “I love the culture. That was really important to me.”
Having the chance to thrive in a program along with the university itself were also important to Woodson.
“I love the school. I feel like that is a place where I can really thrive as a student and an athlete,” Woodson said.
ECU’s fall 2020 college volleyball season was postponed to spring 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to delay the start of the volleyball season from mid-August to Nov. 16.
Woodson acknowledged that it was a relief that her senior season at Currituck will take place.
During her three-plus seasons at Currituck, Woodson has been a key component to the volleyball program.
Woodson, the 2019 Daily Advance High School Volleyball Player of the Year, is a multi time all-Northeastern Coastal Conference performer and has helped Currituck win three conference championships.
Since 2015, Currituck has won five consecutive league championships.
As a sophomore, Woodson was a key member of the Currituck 2018 NCHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship winning team.
On Monday, Woodson was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association High School Girls’ Region 3 all-region team.
The AVCA Region 3 team is made up of athletes from North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Woodson was also nominated for the 2020 AVCA High School Girls’ All-American team.
Currituck head volleyball coach Chris Ferretti noted during the ceremony Woodson has put in the work and her smile and positive attitude lights up the court.
With the start of Woodson’s final high school season set for Tuesday against visiting Manteo, she wants to win another conference championship and continue the winning culture that has been established.