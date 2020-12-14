HERTFORD — The odds did not appear to be in the favor of the Perquimans County High School volleyball team.
Down two sets and facing match point to rival Currituck County in the third set, Perquimans began an unlikely comeback.
The Pirates rallied to defeat the Knights 24-26, 25-12, 28-26, 25-15, 15-8 Monday night at Perquimans County High School.
With the win, Perquimans (9-0) remains undefeated on the season.
In the third set, the Pirates trailed the Knights 24-18.
At that point, Currituck (6-2) needed one point to win the set and secure a three-set victory in the non-conference varsity match.
The Pirates began their comeback with points by Eby Scaff along with errors committed by the Knights, which led to points for the Pirates.
With the set tied 26-all, Perquimans secured the final two points on a point by Tori Williamson at the net and blocked a Currituck point attempt on set point to secure the third set by the required two-point margin after 25 points.
Perquimans carried the momentum into the fourth set as it secured a 7-1 lead to begin the set.
En route to the lead, the Pirates scored the first four points of the set.
Kills by Scaff, Williamson Daven Brabble along with service points by Ellie Ward and Natalie Corprew paced Perquimans to the win in the fourth set by 10-point margin.
In the fifth and deciding set, Perquimans secured first serve and did not trail in the set.
Courtesy of points by Williamson, Brabble and Carly Elliott on the serve, Perquimans earned a 6-1 lead early in the fifth.
Brabble, a freshman middle hitter, made an impact late in the set with a block at the net.
The Knights also had their issues with errors in the deciding set.
A Currituck serving error on match point secured the victory for Perquimans.
Currituck, a Class 2A program, appeared to be set to defeat Perquimans, a Class 1A program.
The first set was tight between the two teams.
Currituck’s Merritt Woodson helped the Knights overcome a 5-1 Perquimans lead in the first set.
The Knights tied the set at 6-all.
From that point, the lead changed multiple times during the set. Currituck’s Macy Pace also made her presence known with points at the net.
With the set tied 24-24, Currituck earned the final two points by a Pace point at the net and a block at the net on set point.
The turning point of the second set occurred with the teams tied 5-5.
A block by Currituck’s Caitlyn Ferretti for a point, the net play by teammate Marissa Moyle along with errors by the Pirates helped the Knights go on a 10-2 run on points to take a 15-7 lead.
Points by Pace and Woodson helped Currituck pull away in the set.
Currituck’s Taylor McCarthy clinched the second set with a serve point on set point.
Perquimans ended the non-conference portion of its regular season with a 6-0 record and was scheduled to travel to Edenton to face Albemarle Athletic Conference rival John A. Holmes on Tuesday.
Currituck concludes non-conference play with a 3-2 record and returns to Northeastern Coastal Conference action Thursday at home against Northeastern.