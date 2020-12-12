HERTFORD — It may be cliché, but Thursday night’s Albemarle Atlantic Conference volleyball showdown between host Perquimans County and visiting Camden County lived up to being everything it was predicted to be.
When the five-set thriller was done, the Lady Pirates had hung another ‘W’ on the board, this one by a final of 25-21, 15-25, 17-25, 25-22, and 15-9. The victory upped Perquimans’ record to 8-0 and 3-0 in conference play.
Despite winning the opening game, Perquimans trailed 2-1 after the third. Prior to the start of what could have been the team’s first loss since last season’s state quarter-finals, Coach Kristie Thach put her all into a very intense pregame pep-talk.
“I told them to find that first intensity they had in the first set,” Thach said post-match. “I said I wanted them to find that fire again and leave it all on the court, and play like it’s your last game because you never know. Don’t look back and say ‘I wish I had done it’ – do it.”
It was also a defensive battle of the Liberos: Natalie Corprew for the Pirates and Samantha Smith for the Bruins. The two ladies finished with 18 and 17 digs, respectively.
“Camden had such good hitters and they were just coming at her (Corprew) all night,” added Thach. “She was able to stay under control and keep a lot of plays alive for us.”
As solid as the back line played, the Pirates’ own hitters up front were also spectacular: sophomore outside hitter Tori Williamson racked up 17 kills, including a huge throw-down of what proved to be the match winner.
Fellow sophomore Eby Scaff chimed in with 16 kills, part of 44 on the night for the entire team. Setter Carly Elliott alone had 37 assists; she never came off the court.
Neither team could factor a big lead in the opening set and it was only after the second tie at 10-10 that Camden was able to seize momentum. A tip by Camden’s Kenison Parker made it 19-15, Bruins, before Perquimans reeled off six out of seven to reclaim the lead 21-20.
Camden coach Ashley Miller called time-out, but with some tremendous blocks late that were rally-killers, Perquimans was able to claim five out of the final six points for the 25-21 win.
Set two started in much the same fashion, only to have the Bruins set up blocks to counter the Pirate front line. McKayla Knauss teamed with Tessa Forehand for eight kills for Camden, which took a 19-13 lead and never looked back in claiming a 25-15 win to even things up at one set each.
It was only the second set the Pirates had lost all season.
Set three featured another slow start before Camden went to a fast-paced short set attack to neutralize the Perquimans block and aided by a couple of service aces the only question from the outset was the final score, 25-17 in favor of the Bruins.
The first time the Pirates had trailed by that much in a match since a season ago.
After Thach’s impassioned, but calm pregame speech, the fourth set was tight the entire way.
A score of 10-10 was the fourth tie of the set before Perquimans took a 16-13 lead and Miller called time-out for the Bruins.
Symiaya Leary made a key block later upping the Pirate advantage to five, 22-17. Camden cut it as close as two points 23-21 before two powerful kills by Williamson sealed the tie at two sets each with a 25-22 Perquimans victory.
“She (McDowell) got excited and just took hold of the game,” noted Thach. “I think she’s starting to believe in herself and she sees the potential she has and it’s exciting to watch.”
McDowell continued it in the fifth and deciding set, opening with a pair of kills for the Pirates. Daven Brabble and Scaff then contributed a pair of tips while another ball went astray to make it 6-2.
But Camden reeled off four in a row to tie it 6-6.
It was knotted again at 9-9 before solid serving from Macie Cooper closed it out with six straight points, the last one coming on McDowell’s final fateful kill of the night.
“When we’re on, we’re doing great,” said Camden coach Miller. “There were times when the energy was there, and then we just got inconsistent with it and that’s what got us; we’ve just got to get better at that: consistency.”
“Everybody did great,” concluded Thach. “When somebody was struggling, the next person stepped up, it was never a time when we were relying on just one person. I’m really proud of their fight.”
Camden County (6-2, 2-1, conference) hosts a pair of home matches next week with Gates County on Tuesday followed by Edenton Holmes Thursday Dec. 17.
Perquimans (8-0, 3-0, conference) plays its final non-conference match Monday at home versus Currituck before traveling to Holmes the following evening.