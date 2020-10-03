BELHAVEN — The Albemarle School volleyball team lost to Pungo Christian Academy 25-10, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17 Thursday at Pungo Christian Academy.
The loss ended a five-match winning streak for Albemarle School.
Monique Guzman Torres led Albemarle School in the Tarheel Independent Conference match with three assists, Samantha Nixon, Ava Morris and Miranda Parker followed with two assists each, while Madison Mansfield had one assist.
Morris had a team-best three kills, Nixon, Maci Higgins and Parker had two kills each and Mansfield added a kill.
Higgins paced Albemarle School (5-2, 5-2 TIC) with 15 service points and an ace, Morris had nine service points and an ace, Torres posted six service points, Parker had four service points and Nixon had two service points with an ace.
Mansfield and Parker each had a block, Nixon had eight digs, Torres and Morris had five digs each, Mansfield posted four digs, while Higgins and Parker each recorded a dig.
With the win, Pungo Christian improves to 7-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference.