Area school systems are weighing decisions on when student-athletes may resume athletic activities.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that its moratorium or “dead period” on activities will end on Monday, June 15.
According to the NCHSAA, member schools will be allowed to resume activities provided each Local Education Agency (LEA) gives its okay and permission to do so. It is to be understood that Superintendents and local Boards of Education control when they will allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues.
Camden County, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County high schools are members of the NCHSAA.
Camden athletic director Mark Harnly noted on Tuesday that Camden County will resume activities on July 6.
Currituck athletic director Todd Parker noted on Tuesday that he plans to meet with his coaches to discuss training and the procedures for returning.
Although Currituck athletes will not return to activities on Monday, he expects athletes will be able to return to activities no later than July 6.
John A. Holmes athletic director Wes Mattera posted on social media on Tuesday that athletic activities are scheduled to resume next week. In order to participate, student-athletes are required to complete and return required forms.
Perquimans athletic director Justin Roberson noted on Tuesday that the high school is awaiting the approval of the Perquimans County Schools Board of Education on when activities may resume.
As of Tuesday evening, a decision had not been announced if Northeastern and Pasquotank — both high schools in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools system — will be allowed to begin activities on June 15.
The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the nation led the NCHSAA to suspend athletic activities on March 13.
On April 24, the NCHSAA canceled its spring sports season and indefinitely extended the moratorium on athletic activities.
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
The NCHSAA named its male and female athletes of the year.
The NCHSAA Athlete of the Year award is in its 35th year and the winners receive the Pat Best Memorial Trophy.
The NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year is Jefferson Boaz from East Surry.
Boaz, a senior, led the East Surry Cardinals to the school’s first Football State Championship in the 1AA state championship game in December.
For the season, the quarterback threw for 4,615 yards, which was sixth in the nation according to MaxPreps.com, and 65 touchdowns. Boaz was selected for the 2019 Shrine Bowl, NC Preps All-State, Associated Press NC Offensive Player of the Year, and the 2019 Small School All-American Football Second Team.
He was also a standout player on the East Surry men’s basketball and baseball teams.
Boaz is committed to continue his academic and football career at the University of North Carolina.
The NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year is Morgan Smalls from Panther Creek.
Smalls, a senior, is an elite level track and field athlete, leading the Panther Creek women’s track teams to a pair of NCHSAA Outdoor state championships as well as an Indoor state title in 2020.
Smalls was the 4A State Indoor Meet MVP for the second year in a row, winning the Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump events for the second straight year.
She has the NCHSAA State record in all three indoor jumping events and the outdoor high jump.
Smalls has won 13 individual state championships and three State Meet MVP awards during her career, cut short by the spring season’s COVID-19 cancellation.
She was the first female athlete to clear 6’0” in the high jump at an NCHSAA State Championship meet, clearing 6’0.25” at the 2018 4A Outdoor Meet before clearing 6’1” at the 2019 4A Indoor Meet.
Outside of NCHSAA competition, Smalls has continued her impressive performances.
Smalls is also a 6-time New Balance All-American and won the indoor and outdoor New Balance Nationals Championship last year. She represented Team USA at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, placing 10th in high jump.
Smalls will continue her academic and track and field career at the University of Southern California.