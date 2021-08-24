A John A. Holmes High School baseball player is set to continue his baseball career at the college level.
Davis Halstead announced his plans to join the University of Mount Olive baseball program.
According to MaxPreps.com, during the COVID-19 shortened summer 2021 high school baseball season, Halstead, listed at 6-foot, had a .442 batting average with 23 runs scored 18 RBI and a home run during his junior season.
He also stole a team-best 15 bases.
Halstead will be a senior in spring 2022.
BOYS SOCCER
Camden 6, Gates 0: The Bruins (2-0) defeated the Red Barons (0-2) in a non-conference match Monday at Camden Community Park.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Wyatt Schratwieser led Camden with two goals and two assists, Max Son, Wyatt Grundermann, Avery Gray and Xavier Neal each scored a goal, while Logan Parsells and Hunter Midgett each had an assist.
Camden goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made a save to secure the shutout victory.
North Pitt 3, John A. Holmes 1: The Aces (1-1) lost to the Panthers (3-0) in a non-conference match Monday at North Pitt High School in Bethel.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Loghan Wagner scored for the Aces, while teammate Connor Copeland added an assist.
Holmes goalkeeper Jacob Emminzer made eight saves on 11 shots.
Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.), 4, Manteo 0: Manteo (1-1) lost the non-conference match to the Dolphins (1-0) in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Monday.