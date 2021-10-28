A John A. Holmes High School student-athlete was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Sydney Spear, a senior tennis player on the Holmes women’s tennis team, was named a recipient of the NCHSAA Performer of the Week award, which is powered by OrthoCarolina.
The NCHSAA recognized Spear and Wallace-Rose Hill football player Kanye Roberts on Oct. 20 for their accomplishments during Week 9 of the 2021-22 high school sports season.
According to the NCHSAA, Spear captured her third consecutive conference singles tournament championship while also being named Conference Player of the Year for the third straight year. Her stellar play this year led Holmes to a Northeastern Coastal Conference regular season title.
The Aces shared the conference dual team tennis championship with Northeastern this fall girls tennis season.
Spear and Roberts were featured on the NCHSAA’s website and social media channels.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes will send a group of athletes to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournaments Friday at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
In the singles tournament, Holmes’ Ellie Spear, who won the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional singles tournament last weekend, will play Seaforth High School’s Evelyn Atkins in a first round match.
In the doubles tournament, Holmes’ Sydney Spear and Bailey Rinehart will play Raleigh Charter’s Sarayu Brundavanam and Krisha Avula in a first round match.
The singles and doubles state championship tournaments are single-elimination format.
BOYS SOCCER
Northeastern 3, Pasquotank 0: The Eagles (13-4-1, 8-3-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (7-9, 3-9 Northeastern Coastal Conference) in a league match Wednesday at Pasquotank County High School.
Manteo 5, Camden 0: Manteo (10-3-1, 9-2-1 NCC) defeated Camden (7-9, 3-9 NCC) in a conference match Wednesday at Manteo High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Aiden Braswell scored three goals, Dylan Jones scored a goal, Trent Hayman tallied a goal with an assist, while Alonzo Hernandez Torres had one assist.
Cody Weaver, a senior goalkeeper, played 70 of the 80 minutes and was credited with the shutout win.
Jonathan Hernandez played 10 minutes at goalkeeper for Manteo.
First Flight 3, Currituck 0: The Nighthawks (12-1-1, 11-0-1, NCC) defeated the Knights (7-7-1, 5-6-1 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Phoenix Wooten scored a goal and added an assist, Dominic Marino and Colin Byard each scored one goal, while Dylan Rich and Hugo Sanchez each had one assist.
Ben Stamp, Colin Rhodes and Benicio Garcia Agresto all played goalkeeper for First Flight in the match.
As the conference champion, First Flight secured a berth to the NCHSAA Class 3A men’s soccer state playoff tournament in the East region.
The NCHSAA is expected to release brackets for all four classifications Friday.